Christmas is coming up sooner than we know it. We are just over a month away from completing our finals and making that trek back home to our families and friends, and celebrating Christmas (for those who do celebrate). I have been asking what is on everybody’s Christmas list already, and have gotten a variety of answers. I figured I would share mine, since it’s pretty random, and I have been told it reflects how much of an “old woman” I am (I am 21).

Dash Cam

I am an extremely paranoid person. I am also not the best driver. This item on my list is mostly inspired by those insurance fraud-grabbers on Tik Tok, and all those dash cam videos of bad drivers. Though I have only been rear-ended once, knock on wood, I still want one to protect myself and others. I think it’s a practical item that I can make use of long after I get a car other than the one I currently have (I have had this car since I was 15).

Perfume

I LOVE perfume! I go through a lot of the ones I get because I typically get body sprays. I really like the Pumpkin and Tonka perfume from Target. But, I will honestly settle for anything, so long as the smell isn’t too reminiscent of bug spray, or simply too flowery. I don’t know if that makes sense, as I want to smell nice, but the perfumes that come off as overwhelmingly flowery make my nose hurt.

A massage (coupon?)

I have a really bad back, point blank period. I am always asking my poor boyfriend for a massage or a back rub, because I get really bad knots. I am not too sure why, but to me it doesn’t really matter (right now anyway). I think I could use a nice massage, whether it be from my boyfriend as a homemade gift or just a coupon to any massage place. I have been begging for a massage coupon for three years now because I want to know what it’s like to receive a professional one.

In all honesty, I am not sure what I would want. But, I don’t have to receive anything to be happy. I will be graduating this year, so maybe I should be setting my sights on more practical things, but who knows where I will end up, living situation wise. I am excited for my future, and these are just a couple things I think I am going to ask for come Christmas time. What’s on YOUR Christmas list?