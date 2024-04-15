This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Augustana chapter.

We told ourselves this year would be ours

But we can’t help but fail every time

Every turn and corner

Something new to conquer

I think it’ll go our way this round

I know our lives are like Greek tragedies

But don’t get caught up in what it seems

We won’t ever be enough for the world

But we can at least be enough

For ourselves

Don’t shudder at walls

With misplaced faces

They’re only doubts in your mind

They say you’re losing

I know you feel it

But you win my heart every time

And I’ll ride down this slippery slope with you

Find our destiny at the bottom of hell

Just tell me you’ll squeeze my hand in yours

You will always be enough for me

We won’t ever be enough for the world

But we can at least be enough for ourselves

We can’t help but fail every time

We were always enough for us