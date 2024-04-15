We told ourselves this year would be ours
But we can’t help but fail every time
Every turn and corner
Something new to conquer
I think it’ll go our way this round
I know our lives are like Greek tragedies
But don’t get caught up in what it seems
We won’t ever be enough for the world
But we can at least be enough
For ourselves
Don’t shudder at walls
With misplaced faces
They’re only doubts in your mind
They say you’re losing
I know you feel it
But you win my heart every time
And I’ll ride down this slippery slope with you
Find our destiny at the bottom of hell
Just tell me you’ll squeeze my hand in yours
You will always be enough for me
We won’t ever be enough for the world
But we can at least be enough for ourselves
We can’t help but fail every time
We were always enough for us