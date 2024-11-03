The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While the season is full of tricks, our space was filled with good times (and good treats) this Thursday, as we celebrated Halloween with some of our dearest friends both human and furry. Getting to be with friends on a chilly October night made the vibes so perfect!

First we started by planning our event about a month in advance. When it comes to getting a good event going, you need enough time to figure out what you’re doing and when. With campus having lots of events for Halloweekend, we wanted to have it so it didn’t conflict with the larger campus parties, but also wanted it to fall early enough that I could clean up and relax afterwards while the rest of the crew headed to another event. We also considered people having classes the next day.

The next part after that was actually really simple. We made a little invite through Canva, and let our friends know we were hosting! I personally love Canva for event graphics as even if you aren’t the most gifted with graphic design, there are tons of templates and materials for FREE that you can use anything from group outings to class presentations. Our friends were so excited for what was to come and spreading the world was super easy!

We then deep cleaned our living space, and set up decor in the span of two days! We went for a very creepy cute vibe with a backdrop, some ghosts and other creatures, as well as lots of colorful party lights! We also had some snacks and of course candy for our guests to munch on. A Halloween playlist in the background, and a selection of games added even more to the fun vibes! Don’t skimp on details. You can create the best vibes for cheap by using decor you already own or getting favors from the dollar store, We even had a friend bring cupcakes!

But what were our favorite parts?

Janey: My favorite part of this event was the fact that I got to spend time with those I care about in a lowkey setting. If you’ve read some of my other Her Campus articles or if you know me in person, I am pretty introverted and am not that wild about going out to parties. Getting to celebrate the spooky season in the comfort of my home was so appreciated! I also loved getting to give out harm reduction and safe sex supplies through my delivery service @hjc_augie! Safety isn’t spooky and I want to continue to provide these supplies at my events to normalize them and spread awareness.

Mimi: I have 2 favorite parts. The first favorite was getting to do oracle card readings for several people who attended our little party. I’m glad I got to give people clarity and peace on certain things they needed answers too. My second favorite was in all just getting to have all our close friends over in one space. I love hosting little gatherings. I had never thrown or hosted a Halloween party/gathering before so getting to cross it off my bucket list was absolutely awesome. I love hanging out with my friends and getting to spend time with them, especially in a more cozy, comfortable setting. Halloween is one of my absolute favorite holidays (after Christmas) and I now have this amazing memory of my best friend and I hosting our very first Halloween party together.

What other advice would you give people who want to host an event?

Mimi: Plan ahead! I would also say host with a friend or a few close friends as it makes decorating, planning, organizing, and setting up way more fun. You also get to make the memory of doing something like that with people you care about, and the memory will last forever. Janey and I will definitely be planning at least one more event as we both love to host. :)

Janey: Host with a friend! Mimi and I love being together so it was perfect for us to collaborate, ESPECIALLY when we live together this year! It makes it so much easier on yourself to have one (or even more people) to buy supplies, food and set up and clean up. Plus if you already have the same friend group, it makes total sense.

We hope you have a fun (and safe) Halloweekend with your friends and other loved ones!