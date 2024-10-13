The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Today I would like to express my love and gratitude for the help and work put into the carrying-out of OctobHERfest. This event is Her Campus’s biggest event of the year, and for the past two years, it was hard to get it off the ground. Two years ago, the executive board had poor planning and execution, leading to only a few people coming to help out, as well as only a few people coming to actually participate in games and raffles. The year after that, the event had trouble bringing in a crowd because I mistakenly planned it for the first day of fall break, so half the campus had already left to go home. But this year, we had around one hundred attendees!

This event was able to raise over $400 in total to be donated to breast cancer research and awareness, specifically to the Gilda’s Club Foundation of the Quad Cities. With the help of our donation, the foundation will be able to continue their community outreach and strengthen their philanthropy even more than before! We as a group are so thankful for all the donations that we received from members of the Augustana and Quad City community.

The work that was put into this event is a lot to measure. From the most minuscule things, like worrying about tablecloths and which group will lead which game, to ensuring that all the service and social Greek groups showed and all of the admission tickets ran smoothly, everything mattered! We had games and crafts, like spin the wheel, ring toss, pumpkin painting, and bracelet making! We also had information regarding breast cancer awareness and research, along with QC community tables like Free Mom Hugs of the QC and an Advocates for Youth table!

Overall, the event was a lot of fun, and we as the executive board are beyond grateful for all the help from the service and social Greek groups, the QC community tables, and the members of our very own Augustana Her Campus. We look forward to next year, where hopefully we can raise even more money and bring in even more people to participate and play games!