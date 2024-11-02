Most Common Halloween Costumes of 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is arguably one of my favorite holidays. I love dressing up, going out, and seeing everyone’s costumes. The costumes are also a great way to see what was trending during the year. Since Halloween was this past Thursday, I noticed some costumes that were worn by multiple people in one night. Now I am in no way saying that these costumes were bad or that you shouldn’t dress up as these, everyone looked so incredible no matter if they had a costume twin or not. These are just the most common costumes I saw and thought it was worth taking note of!

Channing Tatum as Magic Mike

I feel like it’s important to note that I, in fact, was Magic Mike on Halloween day. It was a last-minute makeshift costume and I saw so many other girls wearing their own variation of Magic Mike. Seeing a costume twin is such a fun and lighthearted thing, in my opinion. Every Magic Mike I saw, I just had to snap a picture with them. It’s a super simple and easy costume that still allows you to feel confident and sexy.

Mia Goth as Maxine Minx in MAXXINE

Every person I saw wearing this costume absolutely killed it! The blue overalls and bleached brows combined with light blue eyeshadow. It’s such a fun look and everyone immediately knows the reference.

Pop Star Sabrina Carpenter

I am a huge Sabrina Carpenter fan and have been since her Girl Meets World era so I loved her rise to fame this past summer. Since she has gotten so big, costumes inspired by her were something I’d only hoped people would do. The sequined corset with a mini skirt plus a bunch of kiss marks equals a top tier Sabrina Carpenter fit and I am all for it.

Pop Star Charli XCX

Similar to Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX’s rise to fame this summer was so delightful to see. She is the reason for “Brat Summer” and I’m so glad people decided to do “brat” Halloween as well!

Leopard

In my last article, I talked about how leopard print is trending in fashion right now. Well, it seems the leopard costume is also trending for this Halloween. I can proudly say this is also another one of my costumes. I already had a leopard print shirt and all I needed was the ears. It’s super easy, cute, and inexpensive. Not to mention, incredibly timeless.

Jake and Tricky from Subway Surfers

If you’re anything like me, Subway Surfers played a huge part of my childhood. I love this, especially as a couples costume. It’s easily done with simple things most people already have in their closets and it’s super nostalgic.

An honorable mention that I only saw once but simply had to share was Rob from Love Island. I was a big Love Island USA girl this summer and when I saw someone dressed as him, I ran up to compliment it. All you need is overalls and preferably a stuffed snake.

Like I said before, it doesn’t matter if you saw someone wearing the same outfit as you. For me, it was exciting! I loved seeing my costume twins and I hope everyone is too! I hope it was a wonderful Halloween for everyone, and I simply can’t wait for it to come back around next year!