Lately, I have been indulging in several hobbies that are reminiscent of my childhood. My boyfriend and I play Pokemon Go regularly, and I like to buy him pokemon cards for him to start a new collection. I collect some stuffed animals and still have some on my bed, and I find coloring to be fun and relaxing.

My boyfriend and I like to build lego sets together, and play those couple games on Roblox together. I like to rewatch the old movies I would watch as a kid, and I frequently look back on all the memories I have accumulated over the years.

I think there is a stigma around indulging in “childish” activities, with it being labeled as “embarassing” or “weird.” I personally think that this needs to be broken. Whether or not you had an amazing childhood, I think it’s important to heal the inner child in you, because most of us had to grow up too fast.

I personally never considered healing my inner child, or indulging in “childish activities” before I met my boyfriend. I was too worried about what people might think of me, and I spent so much time trying to make myself look better or distract myself. But with my boyfriend, I feel like I can truly be myself. I can tell him anything, and we always try each other’s favorite things.

I would have never gotten into Pokemon so much if it weren’t for him, or met the great community on campus of Pokemon Go players! There’s endless opportunities when you indulge in those “childish activities,” you just have to look beyond the worry of what people think. You shouldn’t be embarrassed about what makes you happy!