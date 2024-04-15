This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Augustana chapter.
The cravings kick in
No control over them
The feeling of your veins pulsing
You can almost see it
The trembling in your hands
No control over it
Your heart beating fast
It’s rate going up
The urge for another fill
Just one last time
It eats away at you
Gnawing at your brain
Can’t stay away from it
Not caring it’s bad for you
It’s a bittersweet disaster
The feeling of satisfaction
Is what you yearn for
Trying to stay clean
Is a battle itself