Five Reasons Why You Should Try Awake Coffee and Energy Bar

If there is one thing the quad cities is known for, it’s the endless amount of coffee and energy bars. It’s common for many students to try as many as they can and rate them, as seen within many Augustana HerCampus articles. Instead of listing multiple places in one article and only describing them in a short paragraph, I want to go in depth about my favorite coffee and energy bar within the quad cities: Awake (I usually go to the one in Rock Island, but the Davenport location is great too). Although it’s been around for years, many students on campu have not heard of Awake before, which saddens me because it deserves a lot more popularity than what it’s currently getting. So, here are five reasons why you should try Awake today.

Awake is not far from campus.

I love getting an energy drink before my 8:30 am classes, but I also love sleeping in. In order to get my much-needed caffeine while also getting much-needed sleep, my trip has to be less than twenty minutes. That’s one of the reasons why I love Awake: it’s only 1.6 miles away from campus, or a six to seven minute trip there. If you’re typically in a rush (like me), you can go there, get your caffeine fix, and always be back on time for your classes. Or, if you don’t have a car and the weather is nice, you can walk there and get some fresh air while enjoying great coffee. Whatever mode of transportation you choose, you’ll be there sooner than you expected.

Awake has a drive-thru and inside seating.

When I was a freshman, I didn’t have a car on campus, so I couldn’t try many different coffee and energy bars because they only had drive-thrus, even though they intrigued me as a caffeine enthusiast. However, I did not have this problem with Awake. This energy bar has an inside area where you can order, and even sit down at one of their tables if you want. I love their cozy and aesthetic atmosphere, so I often order an energy drink and then start a study session inside. On the other hand, if you prefer to stay in your car the entire time, that works too! Awake has a drive-thru that serves you right from your car. Whatever way you choose to order, you’re bound to be satisfied.

Awake is typically not busy.

As I have mentioned before, I am always in a rush. Another issue I’ve come across when visiting coffee shops in the quad cities is that they’re always crowded. I couldn’t order my drink sometimes because the line was too long and I didn’t have the time to wait. However, Awake does not have this problem. Although it deserves more popularity than it has currently, I have never left Awake without a drink in my hand because I had to wait for too long. So, if you want a caffeine fix within a short amount of time, Awake is your new hot spot. They can always serve you as fast as you need them to.

Awake’s staff is wonderful.

I’ve been to tons of coffee bars within the quad cities, and no one compares to Awake’s staff. They are kind, efficient, and truly care about their customers. If you’re in need of a smile, Awake’s staff has got your back. One time, they wrote positive notes on the lid of my energy drink. I was having a rough day, but those notes helped me get through. I’ve also never been to a coffee and energy bar that did that until Awake. Overall, I think that baristas anywhere are super sweet, but the ones at Awake go above and beyond.

Awake’s drinks are fun and creative.

An issue I have with many different energy bars is that their drinks don’t stand out from other places. I can get the same blue raspberry energy drink from six different shops and I wouldn’t be able to tell which drink belongs to which shop because they all taste the same. However, I don’t have this problem with Awake. From their velvety and smooth coffee to their bright and flavorful energy drinks, every product at Awake stands out in their own unique way. I particularly love the Gummy Bear and Skittlez energy drinks because they include a scoop of candy inside the drink itself. I also love the TLC because it is sprinkled with literal rose petals. If you’re looking for a coffee and energy bar that will give you unique drinks, Awake is the place for you.

These are my top five reasons why you should try Awake today, although there are many more that I did not include in this article. I hope you do stop by soon, and find more reasons to keep coming back.