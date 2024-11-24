The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past Monday, my mom and I eagerly entered the theater. Ever since it was first announced that the Broadway classic anf global phenomenon WICKED was coming to the movie screen, neither one of us could contain our excitement. Over the years, my mom has been one to accompany me to many theatrical shows and performances as my plus one. Seeing as a lot of my friends over the years didn’t appreciate the theater arts, I can always count on her to be willing to try any show or peculiar open mics I manage to find. But WICKED was something we could enjoy together. When I was a freshman in high school, I was presented with the chance to go with my class to see the show at the Oriental Theater in Chicago! While trying to figure out if I was willing to go, knowing I didn’t have many friends in choir at the time, I realized something. The date of the show we were attending lined up perfectly with my moms birthday!

Needless to say, we were excited to go together.

I had never seen the musical up until this point, but I had sung “For Good” in choir and had listened to the soundtrack HEAVILY. Needless to say, I couldn’t wait. Knowing even back then, that for transport and dinner it’ll cost me a lot less than a New York ticket. Plus we didn’t have to be the ones navigating Chicago traffic!

We started the journey with family breakfast at QC Pancake House, where I had the most amazing biscuits and gravy! Afterwards my mom and I were dropped off to board the bus. The trip itself didn’t feel long at all as everyone was so excited for us to get to our dinner spot, the Hard Rock Cafe. Before dinner, we had a little bit of time to explore the area and later on before the show we got to see the largest Macy’s I’ve ever been in!

The show itself was phenomenal! Having seen shows from every level possible from the lowest budget imaginable to professional theater was so cool! Even though our seats were far up on the balcony, I was transported to the land of Oz, and I stayed there until long after the show was over.

Without spoiling too much of the plot of which the musical and movie share similar parts, I’ll just say this. The first time I got to know this show, I was 15. My outlook on the world was a bit more naive and optimistic. Throughout the last few years WICKED’s message has resonated with me on a much deeper level. From speaking out in the face of adversity, finding confidence in oneself and the power of healthy women relationships, these are just a few of the takeaways that I found within this story.

Going back to the present day, as we left the theater, getting to share another happy memory together, I saw a little girl decked out in Elphaba green and Gilinda pink. At that moment I was happy for her to get a chance to see two strong female leads on the big screen but most importantly I was happy to see her having as much fun as I was.

Throughout the years of musicals and laughter, I think what matters most is that the love my mom and I have for one another has continued to grow stronger. I will never stop wanting these moments that we get to share. As with her by my side, there’s nothing going to bring me down!