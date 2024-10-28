5 Fashion Trends of Fall 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I think most people can agree that fall is one of, if not the most gorgeous season. The leaves are changing, the holidays are arriving, and it’s no longer so hot and sticky so you can start layering up in all the best ways, especially if you’re in the midwest. The shame of being in the midwest during the fall is that it is the shortest season, summer lasts too long and winter comes too soon. The window of wearing those “fall core” outfits is so small before you start freezing to death without your big puffer jacket. In any case, here are some of the trends of this fall that I’m loving for those who want to dress for the weather but still look trendy!

Long Knitted Sweater plus Mini Skirt

Ever since “Gilmore Girl” fall has blown up on TikTok a few years ago, it has continued to come back every Fall season. The light academic, Rory Gilmore seems to be the blueprint of fall fashion. The sweater and mini skirt combo is perfect for fall weather since it’s beginning to feel chilly but not too cold, you need a million layers.

Leopard print

Leopard print is coming back and I am all for it! Typically, leopard print was associated with older women but I love going out on the weekends and seeing the cutest leopard printed tops or jackets. It’s a gateway to a cute outfit because you don’t have to do much else or try any harder, the leopard print is the staple piece.

Thin Belts

I remember back in 2020, we were refusing to wear belts as a trend. We’d tie shoelaces or use safety pins, etc but belts have been back in trend for a while now–and thank god for it–I’ve always appreciated what a belt can add to an outfit. However, I noticed more and more people are using thinner belts and less bulkier ones. I personally still use both but the thin belts are a nice way to add a little something more to your outfits without itself being the eye-catcher.

Camo

Since the rise of your favorite artist’s favorite artist, Chapell Roan, camo print has been back in trend and I see more of it now that fall has arrived. If you know Chapell Roan, you know her album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” and all the camo prints that have come with that brand, in hats, hoodies, etc.

High Boots

From simple black knee highs to cowboy boots, they have been coming more and more into trend. The mini skirt and high boots combo is a great way to elevate your outfit, with an added height bonus if you’re five feet like myself. Shoes are so important to your outfit and boots add such a classy element in comparison to if you were to wear sneakers. It’s all up to the vibe you’re aiming for but don’t rule the boots out!

If you find these to your liking then please give it a try! These, of course, are simply just the trends that I’ve seen from my small college campus or on my own social media feed that fit my own style. There are lots of other fall trends that aren’t my personal aesthetic that I absolutely adore. The greatest part of fashion is that it is unique to who you are!