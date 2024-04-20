Phoenix and Tempe to host World Hip Hop Dance Championship

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ASU chapter.

Over 3,000 dancers from 55 different countries will compete in Phoenix come August for the World Hip Hop Dance Championship.

The dancers competing have qualified at competitions held across 55 countries according to Hip Hop International, the organizer of the championship.

The event will run from Aug. 3–10 and include activities perfect for dancers and dance fans. The first rounds of the competition will take place at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa, including preliminary and semi-final rounds as well as the 1 vs. 1 all-styles world battle on Aug. 9 according to Hip Hop International.

Following the week’s elimination rounds, Hip Hop International’s World Championship Finals will take place at Mullet Arena in Tempe on Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. and is a must-see for dance fans as “the best-of-the-best dance crews” will be competing according to Hip Hop International.

To decide which dance crews move forward in the competition, the championship has an international panel of certified judges who follow Hip Hop International’s judging criteria. The co-founder of Hip Hop International, Howard Schwartz, assures the judging criteria is standardized and utilized.

“When we founded Hip Hop International in 2002, we relied upon the expertise of the world’s most respected dancers and choreographers to help develop and standardize an exacting set of rules and guidelines which are today utilized at HHI sanctioned events worldwide,” Schwartz said.

For dancers, the event will also include the World Moves Dance Workshops on Aug. 9 and 10. These workshops are “open to the public and offer participants of all ages and levels the opportunity to learn from the most accomplished dancers and choreographers,” according to Hip Hop International.

Hip Hop International aims to “focus attention on and foster an understanding of street dance,” according to their website. The company’s mission of “uniting the world through dance” is even more relevant than ever with the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics announcing its addition of breakdancing.

The decision to add breakdancing (referred to as breaking) to the 2024 Paris Olympics comes after the success of breaking in the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to the Paris Olympics.

The World Hip Hop Dance Championship sets the stage to get fans excited about this addition to the 2024 Paris Games.

Tickets to the event start at $34.50 and can be purchased at this link.