Edited by Sanvi Rawat

What if it wasn’t just on Halloween that we put on a costume to become someone else? What if, every single day, we stepped into the role of a different character? Personally, on some days I feel like Geet from Jab We Met—spirited, bold, and radiating a confidence that makes me feel like the main character of a film only I can watch. And then, as the week unfolds, I slip into someone else entirely: Evelyn Wang from Everything Everywhere All at Once—overwhelmed, questioning every decision, feeling the weight of every single choice and wondering if I’ve even made the right ones. It’s like living life as a pendulum, swinging wildly between two extremes: Geet’s fearless, infectious optimism and Evelyn’s deep, existential doubts.

If you’ve ever felt like the world was your stage, and for a fleeting moment, you owned every inch of it—that’s a Geet day. But if you’ve also had moments where it feels like everyone around you is holding it together effortlessly while you’re struggling with your own lines, then welcome to the Evelyn club. And somehow, as opposite as they may seem, Geet and Evelyn capture perfectly what it means to live each day in college. You’re not just going to class; you’re playing a part, struggling with the balance of boldness and vulnerability, confidence and crisis, while trying to write a story uniquely yours.

Here’s a week in the life—a journey through days that vacillate between being Geet and being Evelyn, straddling the line between a film buff and a writer, feeling like a star one moment and an imposter the next.

Day 1: Monday – The Geet in Me

Mondays are for beginnings, and like Geet, I step into the week with a booming, hopeful spark. There’s a sense that this week will be different, that I can take charge of my story, even if it’s just through small steps. There’s something resilient about Mondays—a chance to start fresh, no matter what came before. As I walk across campus, I try to take heart Geets mantra, “Main apni favorite hoon!” (I am my own favorite!).It’s less a declaration and more of a reminder, a quiet self-assurance that maybe I’ve got this. I’m Geet standing on that train platform, on the edge of something new. There’s no grand entrance, just a steady heartbeat of optimism.

Day 2: Tuesday – The Subtle Shift

The energy from Monday carries me forward, and Tuesday is about embracing the little wins. There’s an internal pep talk happening, a Geet-like determination that says, “I can do this.” Like a character who is quietly working her way toward a climactic scene, I am here, taking my steps, playing my part. I dive into my assignments, set up group meetings, and start chipping away at the mountain of tasks ahead. It’s not glamorous, and there’s no background music to guide me. But that’s okay. The Geet in me believes there’s something valuable in the grind, in the steady hum of getting things done. Today, the stage isn’t grand, but it’s mine, and that’s enough.

Day 3: Wednesday – When Evelyn Walks In

By midweek, the high starts to wear off, and a hint of doubt sets in. It’s like Evelyn slipping into the frame, reminding me of everything I haven’t done, every path I haven’t taken. I start to wonder if I’m just faking this “main character” thing, or if I’m only pretending to have it all figured out. There’s a subtle panic that creeps in, one that Evelyn knows too well—the feeling of being adrift, of wanting so badly to be certain but knowing all too well that certainty is an illusion. It’s not full-blown imposter syndrome, but it’s there—a whisper of doubt, a question hanging in the air. Today, I’m not quite the main character. I’m the one backstage, peeking out, wondering if I’ll ever belong on center stage. It’s Geet’s fearless spirit, but dimmed, edged by Evelyn’s quiet uncertainty.

Day 4: Thursday – The Full Evelyn Experience

Thursday comes crashing down like a tidal wave, the crescendo of the week. The assignments feel heavier, and the to-do list seems endless. Today, I’m Evelyn, juggling ten different versions of myself, wondering if any of them have it together. It’s the quintessential Evelyn moment, overwhelmed and questioning, looking at all the different directions I could have gone and wondering if any of them would feel better than this. The imposter syndrome is loud, almost deafening. I look around, and everyone else seems to be thriving while I’m just trying to keep up. Evelyn’s doubts flood in, reminding me that maybe I’m not the main character; maybe I’m just a background actor trying to blend in. But somehow, I keep going. Maybe that’s the real victory: not in overcoming the doubts, but in moving forward, even when they’re there.

Day 5: Friday – A Small Win

By Friday, I can see a faint glimmer of light. The weight of the week starts to lift, and a sense of accomplishment settles in. It’s not a full return to Geet’s exuberant confidence, but it’s a step in that direction. I’m like Evelyn, emerging from the chaos, realizing that I’ve made it this far. There’s a pride that comes with pushing through, a quiet victory in knowing I didn’t let the week break me. It’s a moment to pause, to take a breath, and to remember that every small step counts. Today is a mixture of Geet’s resilience and Evelyn’s perseverance, a blend that feels grounding, reassuring. It’s not the climax of the story, but it’s a well-deserved interlude, a moment to just be.

Day 6: Saturday – The Geet Revival

Saturday is freedom—a day to let go, to be fully Geet. I catch up with friends, laugh until my stomach hurts, and for the first time all week, I don’t think about what’s next. Today is about being alive, about embracing the moments that make everything worth it. It’s Geet at her most carefree, a spirit that doesn’t need a plan or a purpose, just the willingness to dive headfirst into life. Saturday is the reminder that maybe I am the main character, that I don’t need to have everything figured out to enjoy the ride. It’s a day for making memories, for dancing, for throwing away the script and just living. And for a moment, I believe it—I believe that this is my story, and I’m exactly where I’m meant to be.

Day 7: Sunday – A Quiet Reflection

Sunday is calm, a space for reflection, for tying up loose ends. I look back on the week—the Geet moments, the Evelyn spirals, the highs and lows—and let it all settle. There’s no need to choose between the two sides; they’re both here, both part of me. I am Geet and Evelyn, main character and imposter, confident and uncertain, all at once. Sunday is a reminder that life doesn’t need to fit neatly into one box. The doubts, the courage, the laughter, and the questions—they all have a place. And maybe that’s what makes this story worth telling. It’s not about conquering the week or becoming someone different; it’s about showing up, embracing each version of myself, and finding peace in the journey.