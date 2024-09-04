The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ashoka chapter.

Edited By : Vrinda Rastogi

Love, the enigmatic force that entwines our souls, tempts us incessantly throughout our existence. It is the yearning that permeates every fiber of our being, driving us to seek it, to embrace it, despite its propensity to inflict pain and suffering upon us. The paradox of love lies in its ability to both elevate us to sublime heights of euphoria and plunge us into the depths of agony. Yet, amidst the erratic journey of love, we find ourselves pondering its essence, questioning its allure. Is it the promise of contentment that lures us, or is it the raw intensity of emotion that renders us truly alive? Are we captivated by the ethereal beauty of love itself, or merely ensnared by the illusion of purpose it bestows upon our lives?

The mystery of love continues to puzzle us, wrapped in the mystery of human emotions. Love is an intricate design made up of moments of happiness and sadness, intense feelings and heartache, connecting us firmly to its unpredictable nature. As we navigate through the twists and turns of love, we are forced to deal with its many intricacies, trying to make sense of its conflicting aspects, yet always attracted to its irresistible charm. Ultimately, is it love that shapes who we are, determining our futures and giving depth to our existence, whether as a joyous truth or a heartbreaking falsehood?

Being a college student I’m compelled to look around me observing and navigating my way through the different types of love people hold. While some value the security of longevity and others the rush of a hookup, it is almost bizarre to see how love or forms of it prevail almost everywhere I look. This makes me question, what drives the desire of love, loving and being loved? What is it that persists each one of us to seek love despite all that it takes away from us? Why is love the one thing that we all hold in common?

One common theme that arises is the desire for security and companionship. Love can embody a sense of stability and long-term assurance for some, acting as a dependable presence during life’s challenges. These individuals find comfort and reassurance in the lasting bonds of love, yearning for a committed relationship that offers unwavering support through tough times. In a world filled with unpredictability, the need for security and companionship drives the search for enduring love, motivating people to form meaningful connections that go beyond temporary infatuations.

On the other hand, some are attracted to the excitement and spontaneity of temporary relationships and casual encounters. These individuals find pleasure in the thrill of short-lived romances and uncommitted flings. On the other hand, some people are attracted to the exciting excitement of passion and impulsiveness that comes with short-term romances and casual encounters. To them, love is like a temporary spark that lights up the senses and energizes the soul, providing brief moments of happiness and intensity. The appeal of the unfamiliar and the excitement of the pursuit drive them to embrace the fleeting joys of infatuation and longing, choosing to forgo the limitations of commitment for the thrilling surge of passion.

However, deep down in the hearts of those who experience love in its various forms, there is a shared feeling, a deep-seated desire for connection and acceptance that goes beyond logic and cannot be easily explained. Whether it be the comfort of long-lasting relationships or the excitement of short-lived flings, the urge for love originates from a basic human necessity for closeness, approval, and recognition. In a society characterized by division and loneliness, love acts as a guiding light and a reason for existence, giving our lives direction and importance.

Despite the dangers and vulnerabilities that come with seeking love, we are inevitably attracted to its ability to change us, fascinated by how it can bring out hidden parts of ourselves and show us who we truly are. This mysterious draw, this never-ending desire for connection and empathy, lives inside all of us, pushing us to find love in all its various expressions, even if it means daring to hope, facing the unknowns, making sacrifices and the toughest of all, being vulnerable. Ultimately, love is what makes us human, it gives us a chance to truly feel our emotions and to acknowledge our imperfections. Love though the most scary and painful thing of all is really in fact quite beautiful and it is almost surreal to know that those around me who love, love because they believe this very truth.