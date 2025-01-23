The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ashoka chapter.

Edited by: Aashi Galriya

The Office (season 2, episode 10) – “Christmas Party” : Michael brings a Christmas tree into the office to celebrate with the staff. After the first round of gift giving, Michael decides to have a round of ‘Yankee Santa’ where chaos ensues and Jim gets worried that his gift for Pam will go to someone else.

Friends (season 7, episode 10) – “The One with the Holiday Armadillo” : Ross learns that he has to watch Ben for Christmas and is determined to teach him about their Jewish heritage. Phoebe is afraid to tell Rachel that the renovations in their old apartment have completed and that they can move back in and tries to get Joey gifts that will annoy Rachel and make her want to move back. Chandler and Monica deal with waiting for reservations and risk missing a play that they’ve been dying to watch.

Gilmore Girls (season 2, episode 10) – “The Bracebridge Dinner” : When the holiday convention booked for the inn gets stranded in Boston by snow, Lorelai and Sookie invite their family and friends to enjoy the planned celebration instead. The festivities include a seven-course Old English dinner and horse-drawn sleigh rides.

Glee (season 2, episode 10) – ” A Very Glee Christmas” : The William McKinley High School faculty hold a Secret Santa gift exchange, but cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester tampers with the selection process to ensure that she receives all the gifts. Glee club director Will Schuester sends the club, New Directions, to carol around the school to raise money for a local homeless charity, but they are met with abuse from students and staff alike, and return empty-handed. At Dalton Academy in Westerville, Ohio, former New Directions member Kurt Hummel sings a duet of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” (a part of the “Glee: The Music, The Christmas Album”) with his friend Blaine Anderson to help him rehearse it for the Kings Island Christmas Spectacular. Will visits Kurt to seek his advice on a gift for Sue, and Kurt reveals that he has fallen in love with Blaine. I personally love this episode, it’s not just a filler episode that’s been stuffed in due to the holiday season. It has a heartwarming plot with the show’s usual comedic scenes as well.

Boy Meets World (season 5, episode 11) – “A Very Topanga Christmas” : Topanga spends her first Christmas with the Matthews. However, when she suggests that the Matthews family celebrate Christmas her way, Cory starts wondering if she has too much control over his life and starts to question their future together.

Doctor Who – “A Christmas Carol” : Amy and Rory get trapped in a crashing space liner carrying four thousand others and the only way they can be saved is if The Doctor can appease Kazran Sardick – a man who can control the cloud layer, yet refuses to let the liner land safely.

Ghosts (season 2, episodes 9 and 10) – “Christmas Spirit” : In the first part, Belavisits Woodstone Mansion and brings along a friend – Eric, inspiring Sam to spark a romance between them in the spirit of the holiday rom-coms she loves. Meanwhile, the ghosts have conjured up a very different holiday plan for Trevor and Bela. Isaac has an awkward encounter with Nigel that forces him to look back on events in his life. In the second part Sam and Thorfinn get caught in the crossfire as the scheme that Bela and the ghosts have conjured up goes awry.

Lizzie Mcguire (season 2, episode 20) – “Xtreme Xmas” : Lizzie wants to put together an elaborate float for an upcoming Christmas parade and gets help building it from Gordo. However, she has stiff competition from Kate and her cousin Amy, who have their float built by professionals, and Larry Tudgeman who’s building a Star Wars-themed Christmas float.

However, complications arise and chaos ensues (as usual) that gets in Lizzie’s way, much to her chagrin.

Black Mirror (season 2, episode 4) – “White Christmas” : Matt and Potter have a Christmas meal together and swap three creepy interconnected tales of their earlier lives in the outside world. These stories depict an exaggerated view of how technology, namely artificial intelligence, concepts of Internet blocking combined with pickup artistry can change people. The episode often features on the top ten lists for black mirror episodes, and has had 4 nominations, one of which was an International Emmy Award for Best Actor. (PS.. there’s a huge twist at the end of the episode.)