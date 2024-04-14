50 Things I’m Waiting to Tell My Younger Brother About Life. 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

15 is a daunting age. The urge to flee from tuition classes, the huge rage you have to keep contained within your tiny fists, falling in love for the first time until you realize there will be many more, permissions for weekend plans, and the terrifying truth, if there is even one, about growing up.

I’m not preaching. I would be a fool too. There is so much I don’t have figured out. I want to bang my head against many walls. But there are experiences I have come to know more intimately now, just by the virtue of being six years older than my younger brother.

These experiences and their narcissistic need to feel all-consuming. Such lies.

At the end of the day, you breathe.

You realize you are still alive.

Your heart is beating – even if it feels like it’s running a marathon. But it’s still beating.

You’re still here. And you’re okay.

It’s okay.