As a college student navigating the demands of coursework, social activities, and personal responsibilities, it’s easy to overlook the impact that stress can have on your skin. The combination of late-night study sessions, frequent caffeine fixes, and the constant hustle can leave your skin looking dull and prone to breakouts. I found myself dealing with these very issues, feeling that my skin was in desperate need of a pick-me-up. That’s when I decided to treat myself to my very first facial.

Facials are often touted as a luxurious indulgence, but they can be especially beneficial for those of us dealing with the pressures of college life. If you’re contemplating your first facial and wondering what to expect, let me walk you through my journey and share how this experience could be just what you need to restore your skin’s natural glow and vitality.

I chose to visit OSEA’s Skincare Studio in Venice Beach, California. I’m already a huge fan of the brands seaweed-infused skincare, and I was excited to experience their treatments firsthand. My facial was performed by the skilled esthetician Sammy Rae, and it was designed to target my specific concerns with acne. The 80-minute session was more than just a skincare treatment — it was a revitalizing experience that left me feeling both relaxed and rejuvenated.

Initial Consultation

Before the treatment began, Sammy took the time to conduct a thorough initial consultation. This step is vital in ensuring that the facial is tailored to meet your individual skin needs and concerns. During this discussion, Sammy asked detailed questions about my skincare routine, lifestyle, and any specific issues I was facing.

Be ready to share your skin concerns, goals, and any particular areas you’d like to focus on. For me, my primary concern was acne, which had been a persistent issue due to the stress of post-grad life. Sammy listened attentively and used this information to customize the facial to address acne while incorporating techniques for other skin benefits.

A good esthetician will not only address your immediate skincare concerns but also help you understand how various treatments and products can support your long-term skin health. This personalized approach ensures that you receive a treatment that is not only effective but also comfortable and suited to your unique skin type.

Cleansing

The facial began with a thorough cleansing using OSEA’s Ocean Cleansing Mudd ($48), chosen specifically for my skin’s needs. This crucial step removed dirt, oil, and makeup, ensuring a clean slate for the rest of the treatment. Sammy also recommended an oil cleanser as part of my routine to further enhance the cleansing process. The Ocean Cleansing Mudd, enriched with sea minerals, felt incredibly refreshing and left my skin clean and invigorated.

During your facial, your esthetician will recommend the most suitable cleanser for your skin type, which can make a significant difference in the effectiveness of your facial. By starting with a tailored cleanse, the subsequent treatments can better address your specific concerns.

exfoliation and extraction

After the initial cleansing, we proceeded to the exfoliation and extraction phase. This step is essential for removing dead skin cells that can accumulate on the surface and contribute to a dull complexion.

When getting a facial, be ready for extractions to address blackheads and pimples. While extractions can be slightly uncomfortable due to the pressure applied, they are a crucial part of the facial. This process clears out clogged pores, reducing the risk of future breakouts and leading to a smoother, clearer complexion. The temporary discomfort was a small price to pay for the immediate improvement in my skin’s clarity and texture!

Advanced techniques

The facial included some impressive advanced techniques that really elevated the experience. One of the highlights was the use of high-frequency and LED light therapy. We used a combination of red and blue light therapy, which offers fantastic benefits for the skin. The red light therapy helps to reduce inflammation and promote healing, while the blue light therapy targets acne-causing bacteria, helping to clear up breakouts and prevent future ones.

These advanced techniques not only contributed to a deeper sense of relaxation but also played a significant role in revitalizing my skin. Together, they helped to enhance the effectiveness of the facial, leaving me with a refreshed and glowing complexion. If you’re looking to get the most out of your facial, these modern treatments are definitely worth experiencing.

Post-Facial Care

After the facial, Sammy provided valuable advice on how to maintain the glowing results and keep my skin in top condition. She walked me through a skincare routine tailored to my specific needs, emphasizing the importance of consistency in maintaining healthy skin. Sammy recommended a few key products that would complement the treatment and enhance its benefits, including cleansers, serums, and moisturizers suited to my skin type.

She also gave tips on how to avoid common mistakes that could undermine the progress made during the facial. This post-facial guidance was crucial in helping me continue the positive effects of the treatment and ensure that my skin remains clear and radiant in the long run.

Results

After the facial, my skin felt amazing. It was clear, radiant, and noticeably firmer. The customized approach, combined with the holistic methods and next-gen science used by OSEA, resulted in a truly transformative experience. My acne appeared reduced, and my skin looked and felt healthier than ever.

At OSEA, the combination of customized treatments, advanced techniques, and a relaxing environment ensures that you’ll leave feeling refreshed and glowing. If you’re considering a facial, I highly recommend booking a session with an experienced esthetician like Sammy to guide you through the process and deliver outstanding results.