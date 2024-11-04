THESE ARE THE ONLY PERFUMES YOU NEED THIS FALL AND WINTER

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the change of seasons, it’s time to update your fragrance collection for fall and winter. The right scent can really enhance your mood and complement those cozy vibes we all love during the colder months.

I’ve rounded up four must-have fragrances that I can’t get enough of right now. From rich and woodsy to light and fresh, these scents fit perfectly into my routine and are ideal for layering with all those cozy outfits. Let’s dive in and find your new go-to fragrance for the season!

Autumn Vibes by Replica ($165) is basically fall in a bottle! I was first gifted this scent for Christmas back in 2020, and I’ve been hooked ever since. It really does smell like taking a stroll through a forest on a crisp autumn day. The cedarwood gives it that rich, woodsy vibe, while the cardamom adds just the right touch of spice, and those earthy notes make it feel incredibly cozy.

What I love most about this fragrance is how natural and grounding it feels, almost like I’ve spent a whole afternoon outdoors soaking up the fresh air. And let’s not forget the combination of carrot seeds and red berries—those notes make it a perfect winter scent, too. I can’t imagine my fall and winter without it!

Retrospect by Merit ($92) is a scent I’m loving for the colder months, and it’s even more special because it’s their first fragrance! I’m a huge fan of this clean beauty brand, so I was super excited to see them dive into the fragrance world. Honestly, what first drew me in was the gorgeous bottle design — it’s so chic and looks great on my vanity.

The scent itself is amazing. It opens with soft, fresh notes that feel really inviting. The base is all about warmth with notes of musk, vanilla, and moss. It’s price is right in the middle of my favorite fall and winter scents, and it’s totally worth it. This perfume is super concentrated, so it lasts for over 12 hours, which is a huge plus for wearability. It’s perfect for when you want something that feels effortlessly elegant, and I can’t get enough of it this season.

If you’re looking for an affordable body spray for fall and winter, you’ve got to try Cheirosa 76 Perfume Mist ($38) by Sol De Janeiro. It’s perfect for everyday wear! It opens with juicy black currant and pear nectar, giving it a fresh and fruity start. Then, you get the lovely floral notes of midnight jasmine and lush freesia (so dreamy). Finally, it settles into warm amber woods and a hint of patchouli, adding a cozy finish. In Portuguese, “cheirosa” means “to smell incredibly delicious,” and this mist definitely lives up to that! It’s light, refreshing, and doesn’t break the bank.

Worthy ($98) by MOODEAUX has quickly become one of my go-to fragrances for fall and winter. Every time I spritz it on, I feel like I’m wrapping myself in a cozy hug. The bright notes of White Tea and Orange Blossom give it a fresh kick, while the heart of Red Rose and Lavender feels so comforting. As it settles, the Dry Musk, Vanilla Woods, and Amber create this warm, inviting scent. Plus, knowing it’s vegan and free of all those harsh chemicals makes me feel even better about wearing it.