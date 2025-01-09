Taking Care of Acne-Prone Skin After a Winter Facial, According to 3 Skincare Professionals

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For those with acne-prone skin like me, the aftermath of a facial requires special attention and care, especially during the colder months. Winter can be particularly harsh on the skin, with dry air, chilly winds, and indoor heating stripping away moisture and leaving skin vulnerable to irritation. While a facial is undoubtedly a wonderful way to rejuvenate and refresh your complexion, post-facial care becomes even more critical during this season to keep your skin healthy, hydrated, and breakout-free.

After a recent winter facial at OSEA’S Skincare Studio, I couldn’t help but wonder how to maintain that luminous glow while navigating the unique challenges that come with colder weather. How do you protect the skin barrier when it’s already compromised by environmental stressors? What steps are essential to prevent irritation and keep acne at bay? To find answers, I reached out to three skincare experts — OSEA esthetician Sammy Rae, Paula Brezavscek, PA-C and founder of AZALA Skin Clinic, and Jackie Spagnuolo, an Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner and owner of Beauty Nurse NYC. These professionals shared their insights on everything from winter skincare routines to post-facial must-dos, offering practical advice for keeping acne-prone skin calm, clear, and glowing all season long.

COMBATTING BREAKOUTS

In terms of skincare, Sammy highlights the importance of gentle, effective products. For post-facial care, she swears by hypochlorous acid spray to combat breakouts, especially after working out, and advises using clean towels, such as skin club towels, to prevent irritation. Weekly habits like washing pillowcases can also make a significant difference in reducing bacteria transfer. Among her favorite products are OSEA’s Ocean Cleansing Mudd ($48) which helps draw out impurities, and the mineral mist, enriched with seawater, to heal the skin. “Follow up with hyaluronic acid on damp skin to lock in moisture,” she adds. For those prone to acne, she recommends OSEA’s Seabiotic Water Cream ($54), which contains prebiotics and probiotics to balance the skin without introducing oils.

BARRIER PROTECTION

Paula Brezavscek, Physician Assistant and founder of AZALA Skin Clinic, stresses the importance of protecting your skin’s barrier, particularly in cold, dry winter months. “The most important thing you can do for your skin during the winter months is moisturize,” she advises. Hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides are essential for locking in moisture. She also recommends seeking out moisturizers with shea butter and aloe vera for added soothing benefits.

Paula highlights that some common winter habits can inadvertently damage the skin. “Avoid taking hot showers, even though they feel good in the cold, as they can further dry out your skin,” she explains. Limiting excessive exfoliation is another key strategy for maintaining a healthy barrier during the winter. To retain moisture after a shower, Paula suggests applying moisturizer immediately to seal in hydration.

POST FACIAL ESSENTIALS

Jackie Spagnuolo, owner of Beauty Nurse NYC, focuses on minimizing irritation and breakouts after a facial. She stresses the importance of avoiding touching your face, as this can transfer bacteria to freshly treated skin. “Stay away from heavy creams or oils, which can clog pores,” she advises, recommending lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizers instead.

Post-facial care also requires strategic timing. Jackie suggests holding off on makeup for at least 24 hours to allow your skin to breathe and recover. Similarly, she advises avoiding active skincare ingredients like retinoids, AHAs, BHAs, and Vitamin C for at least 48 hours to minimize irritation. “Focus on gentle hydration and protection during this period,” she explains.