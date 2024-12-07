The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at App State chapter.

It’s that time of year again- finals season. Every college student’s least favorite part of the semester- and for good reason. Papers, projects and final exams can feel so overwhelming, especially if this is your first time in college.

With these busy times coming up, here’s some important reminders that will hopefully help to relieve some of the stress you’re feeling right now.

One bad grade isn’t the end of the world

I know what you’re thinking, this is part of the typical speech that every adult in your life gives, but maybe they’re onto something. One bad grade in a class won’t be the end of your world, although it can feel that way, especially when you give your all for your academics. This is something I know my friends and I have had to tell ourselves.

It can be hard to think of yourself in a positive light. But one important reminder is that you as a person are not defined by your grades. You’re funny, talented, smart, and amazing and it’s important to not throw that out when finals season comes.

Give yourself a break

Chances are that this finals season, you’ll be in your study spot of choice for hours on end, and for multiple days. With that being said, it’s important that you give yourself a break. Whether it’s running to grab a coffee, a meal with friends, or a 15 minute brain break on your phone. Having those breaks is going to be what gets you through those long hours- don’t let yourself get burnt out before you even start.

Sleep is Key

During finals, it can feel like you have no time for yourself or for sleep. A paper here, an exam here, and studying in between. However, something I’ve learned through taking finals in college is that you’ll need to get a good night’s sleep, especially the night before an exam. For me, getting sleep is really the only thing that can help my brain feel completely refreshed so that I’m ready to study the next day.

Fuel for your body is fuel for your brain

Another one of the most important things to remember during college, but especially finals, is that you need to properly fuel your body, so you can fuel your brain. Remembering to get a good meal before the library or an exam is crucial. So go take a break and grab some good food!

With all of this being said, finals will always be a stressful time. Having to remember a semester’s worth of knowledge for multiple classes is difficult. But, I hope these reminders and tips will help you feel a little more prepared, and I hope your finals go great this semester!