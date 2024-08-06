HOW TO DRESS ACCORDING TO YOUR VENUS SIGN

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Did you know that astrology can offer insights into the aesthetics, colors, makeup, and styles that suit you best? That’s right, your perfect style is written in the stars. In astrology, Venus is the planet that governs beauty, love, and aesthetics. Your Venus sign, determined by the position of Venus at the time of your birth, can reveal a lot about your natural preferences and inclinations in fashion and beauty. This celestial guide can help you discover what makes you feel most confident and attractive.

Even if you’re new to astrology, understanding the magic of your Venus sign is simple and fascinating. Whether you’re trying to pinpoint your ideal personal style or looking for fresh inspiration, finding your Venus placement on your birth chart is the first step. Each Venus sign brings its own unique flair and preferences, from bold and daring to soft and romantic. By aligning with the traits of your Venus sign, you can enhance your natural beauty and express yourself more authentically through your style choices.

ARIES VENUS

Venus in Aries individuals are born trendsetters. This placement loves vibrant colors and bold patterns, ensuring that every fashion choice they make stands out. If this is your sign, consider adding some colorful, daring pieces to your wardrobe. You shine in fun prints, reds, purples, blacks, and blues. Lace fabrics and faux leathers are essential for your fiery style. To tune into the magic of your wardrobe, try incorporating pieces like the Take It From Me Mini Dress Leopard ($45), and the Secret Sounds Maxi Dress Cherry Desire ($60) by White Fox Boutique. Both are fun, sexy dresses that perfectly embody the bold and adventurous spirit of an Aries Venus with their bold design.

TAURUS VENUS

With Venus as its ruling planet, Taurus is a natural match for luxurious and grounded styles. This strong Venusian energy means you’re drawn to elegant yet comfortable fashion. Looking stylish is second nature to you, and you prefer effortlessly beautiful pieces. Opt for hues of white, green, and pink, and explore stores for fabrics that feel comfortable and cozy. The biggest advice I can give to my fellow Taurus Venus’ is to invest in quality clothing that will last. That’s where your style will thrive. To truly embrace your Taurus Venus style, consider the sensual Summer Feels Tube Top ($110) and Skirt ($125), the stunning Mallorca Dress ($158), and the earthy Rio Tunic ($150) paired with the Sundown Cargo Pant ($176) by LSPACE. Each of these pieces by LSPACE are high quality, timeless, and perfect for Taurus Venus placements.

VIRGO VENUS

Virgo Venus loves a put-together, effortlessly beautiful look. These individuals might be obsessed with clean lines and neutral colors that put them at ease. Venus in Virgo has a keen eye for all sorts of detailed designs and interesting pieces, so if this is your placement, shop for cool colors and luxurious fabrics. To elevate your Virgo Venus style, consider adding pieces like the Autumn Flare Wrap Sweater ($380) by Atelier Solana, the Agave Top ($110), and other handcrafted items. Atelier Solana strives to create timeless designs that transcend seasons and trends without exploiting the Earth or its people. Sourcing only the most luxurious materials, Solana’s garments are heirloom-quality and designed to last a lifetime. An amazing fit for this earth sign venus placement.

LEO VENUS

Leos are known for their dramatic actions, and the same can be said for the style of a Leo Venus. This placement loves edgy and striking pieces, and they enjoy adding a statement piece to whatever they’re wearing. Although they gravitate towards bold styles, they excel in curating the perfect look without overdoing it. Consider going for sheer fabrics, simple yet sexy silhouettes, and deep hues. To truly embrace your Leo Venus style, look for standout pieces like the Nookie Tease Mini Dress ($300) for a bold, attention-grabbing outfit, or the Bailey Maxi Dress ($279) by Nookie for a striking yet elegant look. These selections will help you make a dramatic statement while maintaining a sense of sophistication as a Leo Venus!

CANCER VENUS

There’s something very tender and wholesome about Venus in Cancer. These individuals love all things feminine and glow in the most timeless pieces. If this is your placement, try adding cozy sweaters and classic staples to your wardrobe. You shine in floral patterns, soft pastels, and have a soft spot for silky textures. Embrace your Cancer Venus style with selections from Musier Paris, a French brand known for its timeless and feminine aesthetic. Consider adding the triple split sweater ($115), the avina printed long dress ($225), and the pauline printed backless top ($115) to your wardrobe. Each piece from Musier Paris is designed with iconic and recognizable details, perfect for the daily lives of active women, and those with their Venus in Cancer.

LIBRA VENUS

Venus is the ruling planet of Libra, making those with this placement naturally fashionable and obsessed with everything aesthetically pleasing. Venus in Libra individuals have a knack for picking out creative, avant-garde pieces. If this is your Venus sign, you will shine in high quality textures. Embrace your Libra Venus style with selections from Jamil by MD, a brand that beautifully blends South Asian and American culture. Consider adding the stunning Rima Tunic ($198) and Rima Trousers ($155) to your wardrobe. Each piece from Jamil by MD’s Modern Muse Collection reflects the brand’s dedication to thoughtful fashion, perfect for those with their Venus in Libra who appreciate both elegance and sustainable style.

Scorpio Venus

When your Venus is in the intense water sign of Scorpio, your style exudes seduction and mystery. Those with this placement gravitate towards blacks and reds, embracing alluring patterns and textures. A Scorpio Venus thrives in items that show skin, complemented by the luxurious feel of velvet, silk, and lace. Elevate your Scorpio Venus wardrobe with pieces from Wild Rose and Sparrow. Consider the The Desirée Dress in Medici Red ($160) and the Fae Dress ($225). Inspired by European heritage and impressionist art, Wild Rose and Sparrow designs ultra-romantic garments that feel like wearable fairy tales. The Desirée Dress features a red eyelet stretch cotton blend with chiffon flounces and a lace-up corset detail. The Fae Dress, with its dropped V-shaped waist, eyelet cotton-wrapped buttons, and hand-applied lace border, adds a touch of romance and elegance, perfect for those with their Venus in Scorpio.

GEMINI VENUS

Gemini Venus individuals love to play with their style, often mixing and matching pieces to create fun and dynamic looks. Their wardrobe is full of versatile items that can be dressed up or down. If this is your sign, you’ll shine in bright colors, playful patterns, and unique accessories. They’re one of the most fun styles, which is why they wear stand out pieces like TOMS Jules Blonde Tortoise Handcrafted Sunglasses ($130) To embrace your Gemini Venus style, consider the BDG Urban Outfitters Sweet Reflection Womens Tank Top from Tillys ($34) and the BDG Urban Outfitters Jaya Low Rise Ultra Loose Womens Jeans ($79) from Tillys. This is an effortlessly cool ensemble that plays with different prints and textures. Complete the look with the Franco Sartro_Devin Slingback Pump in Leopard ($150) for a stylish yet adaptable outfit that perfectly captures the lively and ever-changing nature of Gemini Venus.

SAGITTARIUS VENUS

Sagittarius Venus loves adventure and freedom, and their style reflects this with bohemian and travel-inspired pieces. If this is your Venus sign, you’ll be drawn to earthy tones, flowing fabrics, and eclectic accessories that tell a story. Enhance your Sagittarius Venus style with the FULL TILT Lucky You Womens Tee ($23) from Tillys. Its an adorable addition to an already fun Sag style. For the fall season, the RHYTHM Akoia Womens Cardigan from Tillys ($65) expresses your adventurous spirit and love for unique fashion.

CAPRICORN VENUS

Capricorn Venus individuals appreciate classic, timeless fashion. Their style is elegant and sophisticated, often featuring neutral colors and high-quality fabrics. If this is your Venus sign, you will excel in structured pieces that exude professionalism and grace. To enhance your Capricorn Venus wardrobe, consider the EDIKTED Lauren Knit Fold Over Top in White ($53) from Tillys and the Essential Silk Knit Top by Lilysilk ($150) for a polished and enduring look. Complete the outfit with the Lifestride Claire Slingback Flat ($50) for the perfect touch of Capricorn elegance!

PISCES VENUS

Pisces Venus individuals have a dreamy and romantic style. They are drawn to soft, flowing fabrics, pastel colors, and whimsical designs. If this is your Venus sign, you’ll feel most confident in pieces that evoke a sense of fantasy and gentleness. To enhance your Pisces Venus wardrobe, consider the Boat Neck Silk Top ($100) by Lilysilk. This top embodies the essence of Pisces Venus with its delicate silk material and flattering boat neck design, offering a graceful and enchanting look. Its subtle sheen and smooth texture create an effortlessly romantic and whimsical aesthetic, allowing you to express your inner dreamer with confidence and style.

AQUARIUS VENUS

Aquarius Venus loves to stand out with unconventional and futuristic fashion choices. This sign gravitates towards unique, innovative pieces that break the mold. If this is your Venus sign, you’ll shine in metallics, bold patterns, and avant-garde designs. Embrace your Aquarius Venus style with the sunning seashell-ombre LSPACE X Anthropologie Adella Dress ($298) and the playful LSPACE X Anthropologie Marina Dress ($198). The Adella Dress features a mesmerizing seashell-ombre effect, combining a modern ombre technique with a classic seashell pattern to create a bold, eye-catching look. The Marina Dress offers a playful yet sophisticated design with its unique cut and vibrant pattern, ideal for showcasing your individuality and cutting-edge fashion sense. Both dresses are perfect for an Aquarius Venus, helping you stand out and express your unique style with confidence and flair!