8 MUST-HAVE HOLIDAY GIFT SETS TO SPOIL YOUR BEAUTY OBSESSED BESTIE WITH RN

Madison Bailey
Sure, Sephora gift cards are always an easy option for your bestie, but trust me, you can do way better this year! If you want to spoil your BFF with something special, I’ve rounded up the ultimate gift sets that are perfect for treating them. From cozy self-care essentials to must-have beauty products, these picks are guaranteed to make them feel loved and pampered.

Honestly, there’s something so fun about shopping for gift sets during the holidays. The deals are always amazing, and while I’m shopping for my friends, I might just grab a little something for myself (because why not?). Whether you’re looking for something practical or a little luxurious, this guide has you covered for finding the perfect gift for your bestie this year!

1. OSEA: BESTSELLER MINIS COLLECTION

One of my favorite clean beauty brands, OSEA, is killing the skincare game with their seaweed infused products and ocean inspired aesthetic. That’s why their Bestseller Minis Collection ($78) is at the top of my list! It includes 6 travel size products in both face and body, with my favorites being their Hylauronic Sea Serum and Undaria Algae Body Oil.

OSEA Skincare and Bodycare Gift Set
OSEA

2. DRUNK ELEPHANT: RESORT TO THIS DAY KIT

The Resort to This Day Kit ($99) by this Gen Z favorite brand is the perfect set to gift your bestie this year! It’s really everything they need for their morning skincare routine. It includes Drunk Elephant’s famous Polypeptide Cream, and a few other staples: the Fresh Day Serum, Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops, and Multivitamin Eye Cream. Totally worth the price!

protini
Sephora

3. ESW BEAUTY: SNOWFLAKE PECKS

Are you and your bestie searching for the perfect everyday lip product? ESW Beauty has it! The Snowflake Pecks Lip Treatment ($20) includes two of the brand’s original bestsellers: Guava Mango and White Pitaya Coconut Lip Treatments. I use one everyday and am obsessed with their hydrating benefits!

ESW Beauty Lip Treatment Gloss
ESW Beauty

4. BRAHMI: 11:11 HOLIDAY SET

We all know that beauty starts from within. That’s why the Brahmi 11:11 Holiday Set ($65) is the perfect gift for your bestie in need of some inner-love.  It comes with the brands Magic Balm, infused with botanical oils and peppermint for smoother looking skin. Plus, it comes with their lovely organic herbal tea and a guided meditation for a well-rounded beauty and wellness set.

Brahmi Skincare Holiday Set. Woman with balm
Brahmi Skincare Whistler

5. MERIT: THE AUTUMN SET

Big fan of natural beauty? Snag The Autumn Set ($152)  by Merit! It comes with everything your bestie needs for the perfect fall makeup routine, including the Signature Lip, The Minimalist complexion stick, the raved about Flush Balm cheek color, and the Great Skin duo! You definitely get the most bang for your buck with this set.

Merit Beauty Autumn Set Makeup
Merit

6. RHODE: THE RHODE KIT

Introducing the ultimate gift for your simple skincare bestie: the rhode kit ($109), filled with timeless skincare essentials. These must-have products are designed for superior barrier nourishment and feel incredible on your skin. Perfect for integrating while not irritating your besties routine. 

rhode skincare
rhode

7. SAIE: THE ALLURE BUNDLE

For fall makeup, you can keep that summer glow alive with The Allure Bundle ($76) by Saie! Each product in the bundle has been recognized for its excellence, earning a spot in Allure’s Best of Beauty awards, so you know it’s that good. It includes the Glowy Super Gel, Sun Melt, and Glow Sculpt — everything you need to maintain that sun-kissed look all season long.

Saie The Allure Bundle Makeup
Saie

8. olaplex: In good repair kit

What beauty gift guide would be complete without haircare? For the ultimate healthy hair gift for your bestie, there’s the Olaplex In Good Repair Kit ($50). The kit comes with a few of my staple products: the No.3 Hair Perfector, No.4 Bonding Maintenance Shampoo, No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, and No.7 Bonding Oil. With a $75 value, this is the perfect haircare gift to snag this holiday season.

Olaplex Haircare Gift Set
Olaplex
