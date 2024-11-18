6 STYLE TRENDS INSPIRED BY FASHION MONTH TO TRY OUT NOW

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fashion Month 2024 took over New York, Paris, and London this September, bringing all the top designers, models, celebs, and influencers together for a full month of style and inspiration. The runways were packed with fresh looks, creative beauty trends, and plenty of new fashion ideas to get excited about for 2025. From animal print to effortlessly cool street style, there was something for every fashion lover to obsess over.

Even though snagging those runway pieces isn’t exactly in the budget (a girl can dream!), there are still plenty of ways to bring those looks into your everyday wardrobe. The best part? You probably already have a lot of these pieces in your closet, proving you don’t need to spend big to keep up with the latest trends. From sporty chic to cozy knitwear and bold statement coats, here are some of our favorite Fashion Month trends you can wear now.

1. Sporty chic

Designers were definitely feeling sporty vibes for Spring/Summer 2025, with athletic-inspired looks popping up all over the runways. Sporty-chic style took over the streets of New York and London, where fashion lovers mixed high-end pieces with their favorite sportswear essentials.

To nail this look, try the Aelfric Eden White Green Stripe Sweater ($70), with its chic stripes and jersey design. Pair it with a mini skirt to level up the luxury vibe. If you’re loving the sporty trend but are more into balletcore, LSPACE’s Prima Top ($88) in Cream and Level Up Legging ($99) in Fawn are a perfect match, blending sporty comfort with a soft, feminine touch.

If you’re leaning more toward a laid-back, athletic feel, That’s So Fetch is the shop to visit. The Jaska 3/4 Shorts ($45) are a go-to! You can easily dress them up with a fitted top and some jewelry.

2. WILd prints

Animal prints are having a serious moment right now — leopard especially has been everywhere during Fashion Month, both on and off the runway. I’ll admit, I was a bit hesitant about the trend at first since bold prints can easily feel over-the-top. But leopard print has totally proven itself as playful, sexy, and surprisingly easy to wear. With its neutral color palette, it pretty much goes with everything. Plaid is another pattern that instantly makes you think of cozy fall vibes, but it can totally be a high-fashion statement too. It’s a classic print that’s easy to style, whether you’re going for something casual or more elevated.

For a cute mix of both trends, check out the Ursula Plaid Skirt ($60) by Petal & Pup, perfect for adding some fun pattern to your wardrobe while staying chic. Or, if you’re more into bold prints, Tilly’s RSQ Womens Low Rise Leopard Baggy Carpenter Pants ($50) are a great way to embrace the leopard craze. Pair them with something simple up top to let the prints do the talking!

3. statement coat

When it comes to staying warm and stylish, nothing beats a good statement coat — especially here in Boone where a solid outer layer is a must. This season, barn jackets are having a major moment, but no matter what style you’re into, a statement coat is always essential to pull your look together.

For a cozy yet chic option, South Moon Under’s Ari Sherpa Coat in Dark Chocolate ($179) by Z Supply is a total standout. It’s perfect for those chilly days when you want to feel cozy but still want to look put together. If you’re leaning toward something more classic, the Conway Coat ($279) in Black is sleek, timeless, and goes with everything.

4. Flow & Sparkle

This year’s fashion month brought back boho chic! Especially with sparkly, fringy, and flowy fabrics taking over the runway. My favorite examples of this trend lie in my favorite brands shows: Chloè, Isabel Marant, and Alessandro Michele to name a few. They were full of retro jewelry, bubble hems, and gorgeous cascading gowns. To achieve this look, try incorporating flowy textures paired with standout jewelry. The ASTR Cecilia Dress ($158) from South Moon Under is the perfect option. It’s black and purple floral print encapsulates the retro vibe, while the ruffles give a romantic touch.

For accessories, go all out with unique pieces like the Josephine Huggie Earrings ($60) from ARSIS. They’re perfect for stacking but they definitely stand out on their own with their pearl and aquamarine details. Then there’s the Two Tone Double Ring Set ($88) by Zynnia Collective — a stacking set made in gold and silver. With their unique yin and yang design, they are so easy to style!

5. knitwear

This year, incorporate knits that can keep you warm, and cool. Some of my favorite pieces have to be from Atelier Solana — an ethical, heirloom-quality knitwear label with timeless styles. Right now, I’m obsessed with their accessories, like the adorable Lia Hair Kerchief ($56). The red pairs beautifully with my favorite fall looks.

You can also stick to the classic cardigan or knit sweater for the fall. It’s always great to have a staple sweater in classic fall colors: black, grey, beige, and burgundy — but I’m loving pop’s of color. A favorite of mine? The Nonna Sweater ($138) in Moss by Rumored. It’s an adorable plush, handmade sweater that offers the perfect slouchy fit. I want to get one in every color!

6. Espresso brown

Espresso brown is the standout shade for fall 2024, and it’s set to carry through the winter season in style. This deep, earthy tone represents the warmth of a cozy café (thank you, Sabrina) and is quickly becoming a wardrobe staple! To embrace this trend, consider pairing the Minimalist Tank ($45) in Espresso from Rumored with the Aspen Cardigan ($138) in the same rich hue. The tank’s sleek silhouette beautifully complements the cardigan’s soft texture, making it the perfect ensemble for layering.

If you’re searching for something a little more flirty for nights out, Windsor’s Wild Blossom Abstract Print Tie-Front Crop Top ($30) paired with their matching skirt ($30) is your go-to! It features a sexy sheer mesh fabric, plus the trendy leopard pattern. Two for one!