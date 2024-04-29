The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at App State chapter.

There is no better time than April to appreciate Earth’s beauty all around us. Not only does April bring us Earth Month, but also budding leaves, comfortable weather, and spring showers (soon- to- be May flowers). Sadly, however, Earth Month is coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean we have to stop celebrating the beauty around us that is Planet Earth! Giving back some of what we ask and shopping sustainably is one way to celebrate the planet we live on. It can be difficult to find sustainable brands though, especially with the left and right greenwashing used by companies to win over us Earth-lovers’ bucks. However, our writers at Her Campus at App State have some ideas of where you can start.

One of our favorite brands, Earth Harbor is a plant based, sustainable skincare brand founded by toxicologist and herbalist, Ali Perry-Hatch. Their goal is to make high-quality products that are earth and ocean friendly. The brand does this by offering recyclable, glass refill containers in order to be 100% plastic-free. On top of their mission to help save the planet, the collection has the cutest packaging at an affordable price. If you have always struggled with acne and sensitive skin, Earth Harbor is a game changer. My skin thrives with their products and it is refreshing to know that what I am putting on my face has clean, organic ingredients.

If you’re anything like us Boonies, you love the outdoors. Skiing, hiking, swimming, anything that has us outside and moving, I will do. With as much time as possible spent outside, I can’t help but have a love for the world that allows us to do the things I love. So when we learned about Patagonias initiative to remain a sustainable business through fair-labor factories and recycled materials, we were thrilled. Patagonia is transparent about their practices on their website, they offer information about where they source their materials, how they vet their factories and mills, and even how much carbon the company produces in a year. They offer links to nonprofits that focus on environmental issues such as Appalachian Voices, a non-profit based in Boone, NC that advocates for the health of communities in Appalachia. For Patagonia, sustainability does not stop at production. Online, they offer a shop that allows customers to donate or purchase lightly used items. I bought one of our favorite hiking pants from this service, allowing us to do our part to stop clothing from entering landfills. Although Patagonia is not perfect, it is a step towards more sustainable living for the outdoorsy and nature-loving consumers.

Atacz, a knitwear accessories brand, was born from a deep-rooted concern for our planet’s future. With a profound understanding of the environmental crisis caused by plastic pollution, Atacz’s founder envisioned a groundbreaking solution that uses sustainability with style. By harnessing the potential of discarded plastic bottles and infusing them with the creativity of a knitting designer background, Atacz’s mission is clear: to revolutionize the way we perceive waste and fashion, inspiring positive change through innovative design and sustainable practices. With their funky designs, they’ve become one of our favorite brands for everyday totes. From using it to carry books to class to carrying our on-campus lunch, Atacz totes are not only stylish but also make a statement about our commitment to sustainability in our daily lives.

In celebrating Earth Day, we can’t forget the activewear brands that adorn our bodies during our many travels! Among our favorites is Paragon Fitwear, renowned for its dedication to crafting activewear from recycled materials. Each product is crafted and certified skin-friendly, ensuring both style and sustainability. Their commitment to eco-consciousness extends to their innovative “Sculptseam” technology, seamlessly blending comfort with discreet booty contouring. As a wearer myself, I can attest to the smooth, luxurious feel of their fabrics — ideal for both workouts and lounging. And for summer, my go-to colors are all the blues, particularly the soothing shade of slate, making sustainable fashion both stylish and effortless.

With a commitment to transparency and efficacy, Saie Beauty crafts products that not only enhance your natural beauty but also nourish your skin from the inside out. From their Slip Tint Foundation to the Lip Blur, each creation is meticulously formulated by experts, incorporating potent ingredients sourced with care and consideration for both people and planet. Saie Beauty refuses to compromise on texture and performance, ensuring that clean beauty remains luxurious and indulgent. Their dedication to sustainability extends beyond ingredients to packaging and shipping, with partnerships with climate nonprofits reflecting their commitment to minimizing environmental impact.

With summer just around the corner, everyone’s trying to get their hands on the hottest summer trends, and Pitusa Beachwear has exactly that. Founder, Clara Lago Rashidian, created Pitusa back in 2010 to share clothes that are both comfortable and stylish, and each piece takes inspiration from her own global travels. From ruffles to florals, and everything in between, Pitusa uses luxury fabrics like ethically sourced cotton from Peru and India, which looks just as good as it feels- and oh so buttery soft. While Pitusa offers hundreds of adorable outfits, my personal favorite has got to be the Pima PJ Set- specifically in Hot Pink. The details on the pant cuffs and pockets add just a little pop to the already bright set, and makes bed-time feel like you’re on vacay. This woman owned brand is a model for sustainable fashion, with pieces made with care and quality materials, so when you shop from Pitusa, just know it won’t be a let down.

Our writers at Her Campus at App State know that shopping sustainably can be daunting at first, but if you do enough research, and know what you’re looking for, it can be rewarding for yourself and our beautiful planet.