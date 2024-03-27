5 Women-Owned Brands We Can’t Wait To Shop This Summer

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at App State chapter.

This season, as we eagerly prepare to dive into the warmer months, we can’t help but celebrate the creativity, innovation, and passion of women-owned brands leading the charge in sustainable fashion. From vibrant swimwear lines to retro-inspired eyewear, these five brands not only offer stylish summer essentials but also prioritize eco-conscious practices, making them the perfect choice for fashion-forward individuals with a heart for the planet. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the world of these trailblazing women and discover the must-have pieces we can’t wait to shop this summer.

Nua Swim, founded by Ananda Saba, is a vibrant fusion of culture, confidence, and conscious living. Ananda’s journey from the sun-soaked beaches of Brazil to the bustling streets of New York City ignited her passion for fashion and sparked her creative flair. Inspired by her Brazilian roots and her love affair with the beach, she set out to create a swimwear line that exudes the essence of Brazilian sensuality and captures the rhythm and soul of the country. The woman-owned brand proudly uses luxurious eco-friendly fabrics while giving back to the community through donations to the Brazil Foundation’s Amazon Fund.

Introducing Kōraru, a playful nod to the Japanese word for ‘coral’, where fashion meets sustainability. Founded by Oana Romaneiro, whose coastal upbringing and global adventures infuse every suit with beachside bliss. With 15 years in the fashion industry, Oana sprinkles Kōraru with her love for slow fashion and eco-conscious choices, crafting swimwear that’s as fun as it is sustainable. Picture yourself in a Kōssraru swimsuit — crafted to feel like a luxurious second skin, boasting A+ craftsmanship and a touch of seaside chic. Each piece isn’t just stunning to look at; it’s a testament to Kōraru’s commitment to circularity, where waste transforms into raw materials, and every garment’s journey is thoughtfully reconsidered.

Nestled among the sun-kissed shores and swaying palms of Hawaii, Cheeki Swim by Gigi Scholbi embodies the island’s vibrant spirit and commitment to sustainability. With each handmade piece, Gigi infuses her love for design with the tranquility of the Hawaiian landscape, creating swimsuits that celebrate both elegance and eco-consciousness. From the playful prints inspired by tropical flora to the durable craftsmanship suited for island adventures, Cheeki Swim invites women to embrace their unique beauty while honoring the natural world.

While on the hunt for new stylish eyewear for the summer, Her Campus at App State discovered Giant Vintage. At the helm of Giant Vintage, Annabelle, fueled by a lifelong passion for fashion and vintage eyewear, curates a collection of true vintage sunglasses dating back over 20 years. Her journey, from styling music videos to founding Giant Vintage alongside her mother in 2020, reflects a deep-seated love for the transformative power of fashion. Each pair of sunglasses she hand-selects tells a story of bygone eras, offering customers a chance to traverse through fashion history. With a commitment to authenticity and individuality, Giant Vintage celebrates the diversity of vintage eyewear, empowering customers to become style icons with unique, one-of-a-kind pieces that transcend time and trend!

Have amazing travel plans this summer? You need to check out Asta Resort. Founded by Helena, whose Danish and Australian roots infuse every design with timeless charm, Asta Resort embodies the nostalgia of travel, fashion, food, and art. Inspired by luxury hospitality, Asta Resort offers not just clothes, but an invitation to a destination where every outfit sparks joy and every accessory holds a memory. With a focus on knitwear as a medium for connection and sustainability, Asta Resort dreams of spreading its symbolic collections worldwide, preserving traditional techniques while embracing a future of zero-waste production. Guided by Helena and her sister Jasmine, this creative duo ensures that every piece is infused with attention to detail and a personal touch!