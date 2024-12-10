The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my favorite things to do over winter break is to catch up on some reading, I mean it is the perfect time to do so. Normally, I don’t get much time to read during the semester, too focused on school work. However, when winter break comes around that is the perfect time for me to just sit back, relax, and read. Also, I personally think that winter is prime reading time. You can cozy up with a hot drink and a good book. That is why I compiled a list of 5 books for you to read this winter.

Let It Snow by John Green, Maureen Johnson, & Lauren Myracle

This is the book that inspired the whole article. I remember first reading this book on a snow day and it was such a good and easy read. This book is unique in the sense that it is three different short stories that are all intertwined. All three stories start because of a snow storm on Christmas Eve that leaves Gracetown under quite a few feet of snow. If you find yourself in the middle of a snowstorm and want to bury yourself into a book, check this one out!

Make My Wish Come True by Rachael Lippincott & Alyson Derrick

What do you get when you mix a fake dating trope with a little Christmas? Make My Wish Come True by Rachel Lippincott & Alyson Derrick. This story follows a Hollywood actor who has to pretend that she is dating her childhood best friend who she hasn’t talked to in years for publicity. The snow might not be the only thing falling this Christmas in this cozy story. If you need a break from binge watching Christmas movies and want to read one instead, this is the perfect book for you.

Don’t Let In The Cold by Keely Parrack

A little different from the last two suggestions, this is a book full of mysteries and suspense that you won’t be able to put down. This is a book about two stepsisters staying in a cabin together to try and get along. Then comes along a blackout and a mysterious stranger showing up at their door to get away from the snowstorm. When a fire forces them outside and the stranger might be getting hunted, the snow is no longer their biggest concern. If you want a switch from cute, heartwarming books, then this thriller might be the right fit for you this winter.

The Snow Child by Eowyn Ivey

If fairytales and historical fiction is more up your alley, you just might need to read this book this winter. When a couple in Alaska who is drifting apart make a child out of snow that magically disappears the next day and a young girl appears running through the trees, they start to try to understand how this young girl could survive the Alaskan winter by herself. Then they start seeing her as their own daughter. Not everything might be as it seems though. If this story sounded interesting to you, then cozy up with this emotional and heartwarming book this winter.

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

I knew I had to include at least one classic book in this list, and I thought what better book than Little Women. This classic follows four sisters through their hardships and them finding their place in the world. This is a book about love and family and was even loosely based on Louisa May Alcott’s own personal life. Grab some hot chocolate and cozy up with this classic book.