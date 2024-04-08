Zach Bryan’s “Quittin Time” Tour Comes to DC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at American chapter.

On Monday, March 25 country singer Zach Bryan performed a record breaking concert at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

“The Zach Bryan concert was the highest attended concert in Capital One Arena history with 20,228 people enjoying the show,” Ted Leonsis, Monumental Sports & Entertainment owner tweeted.

Leonsis followed up with “It was also the highest single night for merchandise sales in Capital One Arena History!”

As well as being a historic concert for the venue, Bryan brought out the southern soul group The War and Treaty.

This was a surprise to fans who did not know they would be getting a special guest at the show.

Photo by Isabella Smith

The War and Treaty, best known for their southern soul style music, performed “Hey Driver,” a song from Bryan’s self titled album “Zach Bryan”.

Fortunate enough to have gotten tickets in the Ticketmaster presale in late 2023, I was in attendance at the concert, nearly touching the back wall of the arena in the 400 sections.

Despite being in the very back of the crowd, I enjoyed a good view of the stage centered in the middle of the arena.



In addition to the view from the 400 section, the sound was as if I was in the front row, being able to hear and understand every word Bryan was singing.

Photo by Isabella Smith

Following two openers, The Middle East and Levi Turner, Bryan went on stage at 9:15 p.m., opening with “Overtime.”

The setlist included many of his fan favorites including “Nine Ball,” “Fifth of May,” and “Heading South.”

Compared to other shows on the tour, the District missed out on a live performance of “Something in the Orange,” but received a surprise performance of “Billy Stay.”

The highlight of the concert for myself and many other concert goers was Bryan’s chart topping hit “Revival”. In typical Zach Bryan fashion, the song went on from 11:14 pm to 11:21 pm.



Seeing “Revival” live is what I will forever refer to as a “core memory.”