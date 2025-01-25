Tate McRae Embraces Her Inner Pop Icon in “Sports Car”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Alabama chapter.

Everyone’s favorite Canadian pop star Tate McRae is revving up the music scene with her latest single, “Sports Car,” a sleek and very sultry anthem that feels like a throwback through the early 2000s with a cool 2025 edge. The music video is nothing short of a fashion, campy fever dream that has fans buzzing. And of course, everyone loves the star of the show, her very own horse featured right in the video, so camp!

In a recent interview, McRae gushed about being compared to pop royalty Britney Spears, saying, “I mean, who wouldn’t want to be in the same sentence as Britney? She’s the blueprint.”

And she means it. The video, directed by Bardia Zeinali, is a bold nod to the maximalist pop era, featuring McRae in an array of looks — from archival couture to sparkly platform boots that would make anyone, including queen of camp, Lady Gaga, do a double take. Paired with her amazing dancer choreography, McRae transforms the camp aesthetic into something undeniably awesome, cool, and modern.

The song itself feels like a secret, full of seductive energy that screams early Britney à la “I’m a Slave 4 U” but obviously with a Gen Z twist. The blend of over the top production and relatable content makes “Sports Car” the ultimate soundtrack for all of your main character moments, no matter what you have going on in your life, this is the perfect soundtrack!

With “Sports Car,” Tate McRae doesn’t just play into the pop game — she drives it forward, proving that campy, unapologetic fun is always in style.