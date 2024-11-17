All the Latest Details on Sunrise on the Reaping: What to Expect, Release Dates, and More

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Alabama chapter.

Welcome to the Second Quarter Quell! Within the last few weeks, we have received a cover reveal and plot synopsis for Suzanne Collins’ newest novel, Sunrise on the Reaping, on fan favorite Haymitch Abernathy, Katniss and Peeta’s mentor who won his games at age 16. Here is everything we know about the return of the Hunger Games and just what we can expect to discover from Haymitch’s backstory.

Fans have waited with bated breath to learn who the narrator of the fifth Hunger Games installation will be since the book was announced in June. Many thought it would be from the perspective of a sponsor of one of the tributes. Or perhaps a young Plutarch, head Gamemaker of Katniss and Peeta’s first foray into the arena. Readers tried not to hope for what would in the end, be true: Sunrise on the Reaping follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy through his games and the aftermath.

While the summary is vague, given the excitement around the book, we have gotten descriptions of the other three tributes entering the Games with Haymitch. Yes, three tributes. As avid fans of the original trilogy know, every 25 years there is a unique twist to the year’s games, called the Quarter Quell. Given that Haymitch competes in the 50th annual Hunger Games, the second Quarter Quell’s catch is that there are twice as many tributes from each of the twelve districts. Making that 48 tributes, not 24. Collins writes of Haymitch’s fellow tributes, “a young friend who’s nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town.”

One thing to note is that in the original trilogy, we already know one of the other tributes: Maysilee Donner. Maysilee was the original owner of Katniss’ iconic Mockingjay pin that became the symbol of the rebellion against President Snow. She was also a childhood friend of Katniss’ mother. During the 2nd Quarter Quell, Maysilee was an initial ally of Haymitch’s before the two split up when only five tributes were left, as they did not want to be the one to murder the other. As fate would have it, mere minutes after parting with Haymitch, Maysilee is attacked by pink birds that jab their sharp beaks into her neck, mortally wounding her. Haymitch holds her hand and remains with her until she dies.

So, as an avid Hunger Games fan myself, I am greatly interested in Maysilee’s portrayal. I think it is very intentional on the part of Collins to not note whether she is the “young friend who’s nearly a sister to [Haymitch]” or “the most stuck-up girl in town.” Given that in the trilogy we are told that Haymitch was also a friend of Katniss’ mother. One would think that Maysilee is close to Haymitch too but if Collins has taught us anything, it is to expect the unexpected. Regardless, I am excited to see how the phantom of Maysilee Donner will be brought back to life.

Can’t get enough? It was also announced in June that a Sunrise on the Reaping film would premiere in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026, just two years away. In the following months, fans have speculated who will play the infamous Haymitch Abernathy. The rumor mill has gotten wind of a potential lead in the past month or so that, if true, would make this author simultaneously curious and ecstatic. Superfans assert that Mike Faist (of West Side Story and Challengers fame) will star as Haymitch in the sure to be blockbuster movie. My two cents: while I adore Faist and think he could be an apt fit for the role, I do think the 32-year-old is a bit too old to play a teenager. If he were a bit younger, I believe he would be perfect as a young Haymitch. Nevertheless, given Hollywood’s tendency to cast twenty and thirty somethings as adolescents, this perhaps renders this critique a moot point. If they are inevitably going to cast an adult, I think Mike Faist is the best fit.

So, there is much food for thought to entertain ourselves in the five months before the release of Sunrise on the Reaping on March 18, 2025. Begin your predictions now and may the odds be ever in your favor.