A College Girl’s Guide to a Gluten and Dairy Free Lifestyle

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Alabama chapter.

During my sophomore year of college, I developed extreme stomach pain whenever I ate. As someone who never experienced stomach issues and was able to eat whatever I wanted growing up, I didn’t know where to begin with finding the root of this newfound issue. After some research, I found an online food sensitivity company, called Check My Body Health (something I definitely recommend to any one struggling with food sensitivity to check out) that was able to decipher which foods trigger my stomach inflammation and poor digestion just by sending in a hair sample. When I got the results of this test back, the list of foods that I was highly sensitive to went on for pages. It was fascinating to see which foods I was consuming on a daily basis that were harmful for my body. My conclusion from this test was that it was crucial for me to cut out all dairy and gluten from my diet if I wanted to start feeling better.After being so shocked by the foods that react poorly with my body, I became dedicated to learning more about nutrition and gut health to try and create a healthier lifestyle.

For a while, I struggled to find healthy, exciting and flavorful meals that accommodated my diet change. It can be hard to restrict and limit your food choices, especially in college, without feeling like you are missing out on all the delicious foods you indulged in prior. After lots of experimenting, I have successfully managed to remove gluten and dairy from my diet while still enjoying every meal I put into my body. I can definitely say I am a seasoned pro with balancing college life with a gluten and dairy free diet. I have curated the best tips and tricks for making this switch a whole lot easier!

breakfast Recipes you need to try

While on my educational journey to a healthier lifestyle, I realized how important eating breakfast is. As someone who used to grab something quick when leaving the house or skipping the meal all together, I have noticed a huge difference in my energy levels when I eat a nutritious breakfast in the morning. Here are a few of my favorite gluten and dairy free breakfasts that are packed with nutrients!

Bagel thin avocado toast My go-to lately has been avocado toast. I start by mashing an avocado with salt, pepper, lime juice, and a little bit of chili powder. I like to spread this on top of a gluten-free bagel thin that I find in the freezer section of Publix. For some extra protein, adding a fried egg on top makes this meal even tastier. Pairing this with a bagel thin and a side of fresh fruit makes for a well-rounded meal! Hash brown bowl Another one of my favorites is a hash brown bowl. For convenience, I like to buy the pre-cut bag of hashbrowns from Publix. I like to fry these in a pan, and mix in spinach, sausage, and eggs of any style. This is a delicious meal and keeps me full for hours!

my go-to dinner options

As far as lunch and dinner go, I like to get creative. I have tried many different proteins, sauces and food combinations. Here are a few of my weekly go to’s!

Taco bowls A meal I have made every week since my diet change is taco bowls. They are super quick and so delicious! I like to buy a pound of ground beef or turkey and coat it in taco seasoning. Once the meat is cooked, I like to combine bell peppers, spinach, corn and black beans into the pan. A great aspect of this meal is that it is completely customizable to whatever you want in your bowl! For the base, my preference is white rice. You can either cook rice from a bag, or get the microwavable rice packs to make this meal even easier. Once everything is cooked, I add my rice to a bowl, a few spoonfuls of my protein mixture, and top it off with taco sauce. This pairs great with corn tortilla chips for dipping. meatballs Another easy meal I like to make is meatballs. While yes, you can add meatballs on top of gluten free pasta, I like to prepare mine a different way. I combine ground beef or turkey in a mixing bowl with one egg. This will help the meat keep its form when rolled into balls. I add seasonings such as salt, pepper, chili powder, and garlic powder for flavor. I then roll the meat into about 1-inch sized balls. These can be thrown into the airfryer or fried in a pan until crispy. For my side dishes, I like to dice up a potato and fry it in a pan with some seasonings as well as steam some broccoli. My preference is to add a side of barbecue sauce for some extra flavor on the meatballs, but you can add any sauce of your choice (dairy free, of course!).

I have learned that I can still enjoy all the meals I ate prior to my diet change as long as they are in variation. If you are in a similar situation to me, know that the journey to a happy and healthier stomach does not have to be intimidating, and that you are capable of adapting your routine to align with the changes your body needs. There are so many substitutes out there to accommodate the restricted eaters such as myself; all it takes is a little research and experimentation!