The start of November marks the home stretch of election season, and there is now a single-digit day countdown until Election Day, the culmination of a contentious presidential race that will make history no matter how it turns out. If you haven’t already heard it a million times, here’s another reminder: Voting in this election is crucial. This is true for every single person, no matter where you live or who you plan to vote for. However, this is *especially* true for swing state voters.

Swing states are places that could ~swing~ in either direction: Democrat or Republican. So, during campaign season, presidential candidates focus on these states in hopes of winning them over and garnering votes, as these states can alter drastically election results. In the 2020 presidential election between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump, Wisconsin, a major swing state, turned blue and was the final decider of the election outcome, with Biden winning by 0.7% over Trump. That’s why voting in swing states is so important.

In this election, there are seven important states called swing states to watch out for: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. If you live in one of these states, you have immense power to influence the outcome of this election. So, don’t just say you’re going to vote — make a plan to vote, and then stick to it! It could truly make or break this election.



The young voters below know their power as swing state residents, and they’re sharing their plans for voting on or before Election Day.

Pennsylvania

“I’m voting early! I’ll be casting my vote in the swing state tomorrow on campus.” – Sally*

“I’m planning on going in person on Election Day to the polls! I double-checked how late the polls are open so I can swing by after class and make sure my vote gets in. I’m voting in a swing state, so I especially want to make sure my vote counts!” – Susah*

Michigan

“I went the vote-by-mail route this year! Picture this: I set up a whole voting ‘ceremony’ at home, lit a candle for ambiance, grabbed my favorite snack, and dove into my ballot. I double-checked everything, sealed it with care, and made sure to drop it in the mail well ahead of time so it’d get counted. No Election Day lines, but I’m still posting my “I Voted” sticker selfie on IG to celebrate!” – Fontina*

“Super excited to vote this year, as this is the first time I will be able to since turning 18 for the presidential election! I plan to go over right when the polls open up, and I’m actually taking a special trip home just to make it happen this year, since I go to school out of state! I’ll be going with another friend and we plan to celebrate by going to coffee afterward!” – Sofia*

Georgia

“I’m voting absentee for my county. So I’ve requested my ballot and when it gets here I plan to head to the poll on my school campus to fill it out there and submit it! All my besties have already voted, so I’ll be doing it alone. I definitely plan to post my voting sticker, as this is my first time being able to vote in the presidential election, and this one at least for me is going to be a part of history and I want to make sure I know I did what I could to participate.” – Mary*

“I am hitting the polls on Election Day! Unfortunately, at [my school] we do not have Election Day off to vote, and the location of my voting spot is two hours away in my hometown. I plan on driving home and staying at home until Election Day because I am so determined to get my vote in for the first time! I’m even skipping class to have the opportunity to vote and I will gladly make that sacrifice.” – Emma*

Nevada

“My friends and I love to make anything a fun and productive day, so for this year’s election we all plan to go together early before early voting ends on Nov. 1. We plan on going to a new coffee place and get a lil sweet drink and head over after together to the polls to cast our vote.” – Angelina*

“I am voting with my mom in person at the polls! I’m so excited to share a pic of myself and encourage my followers to vote before or on Election Day too. This election is extremely important and I hope Gen Z shows up and makes a difference!” – Maya*

North Carolina

“I voted early today around 8 a.m. at my local library, which was a designated polling location. It felt great to fulfill my civic duty as a citizen! After casting my vote, I treated myself to a delicious lunch at Chopt. Nothing like a fresh salad to celebrate making my voice heard in the community! Voting early was convenient and allowed me to avoid the crowds. I’m looking forward to seeing the impact of our votes in this election, and I encourage everyone to participate and make their voices heard. It’s our right and responsibility!” – Davina*

“I am very pro early voting. My school is still holding class sessions on Election Day which will make it even harder for students to find the time to vote. So, I’ve been getting groups of my friends together to go vote and spend that day together so it’s a win-win situation! While I’ve already voted I am still stepping up and offering rides to those who don’t have transportation to get to a polling location because every vote counts!” – Madeline*

Wisconsin

“Since I am from a small red county, I vote absentee by mail! I believe that my blue vote will help turn that county more than it will help the already-blue county I go to school in. I received my ballot weeks ago, filled it out immediately, and mailed it back! I love voting absentee by mail. There’s no lines, no pressure, and I get to vote from the comfort of my own home!” – Eva*

“I’m planning to vote on Election Day, and I am lucky to be registered to vote already, from the primary in August. I’m a busy student, with class and my campus job on Tuesdays, but my plan is to go after work. I’m meeting my boyfriend after he gets off of work at our polling location!” – Stephanie*

Arizona

“I am planning on going to an in-person election poll on Election Day to get the full experience of voting on Election Day! This is going to be my first time voting in an election and I wanted to experience it in person. I’m planning on taking some time off in the morning from my work to be able to do my part.” – Tiffany*

“I’m hitting the polls on Election Day! I’m planning to head over bright and early, right as they open – nothing like starting the day off with a little civic duty. My best friends and I made a whole voting plan, so we’ll be meeting up, grabbing coffee, and heading to the polls together. There’s just something about voting in person that feels really powerful. And yes, we are 100% taking that iconic “I Voted” sticker selfie for IG! No early voting for us — we’re all about Election Day energy. If you’re mailing in, double-check those deadlines — every vote matters!” – Grace*

*Names have been changed.