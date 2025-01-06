While I was eating my grapes under the table on New Years Eve, one of my wishes was to spend less money in 2025. I swear I am taking this goal seriously. However, that doesn’t count when it comes to a good sale, and one of my favorite sales is the Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale, which is currently taking place in January 2025.

All jokes aside, winter time can be tough for lots of college students, so focusing on the small joys is really important. I don’t know about you, but one of my small joys in life is a cozy candle, plus anything that smells like vanilla, and Bath & Body works always delivers on that front. So, while the sale is on, you may want to stock up on all the company has to offer before the items sell out, or the sale ends — whichever comes first. Even if you aren’t a fan of all things scented, maybe there’s someone in your life you feel like treating. Basically what I’m saying is, there’s always a reason to shop this sale.

The store’s big winter sale comes every year, and this year is just as good as sales past, with deals upwards of 50 to 75% off. The hottest commodity during these sales are of course the three-wick candles, which at regular price can feel like burning a hole through your wallet. (Do I buy them anyway? Yes, of course.) The deal this year is a stellar one, with select three-wick candles at 50% off.

That said, the range of products on offer from Bath & Body Works will suit anyone; whatever product or scent profile might tickle someone’s fancy, the store sure to have it, as it basically has whatever you could want. In terms of what deals you can get, Bath & Body Works has select Wallflower refills on sale for $3.50, and hand soaps are 50% off. In my opinion, the best sale of them all is the fact that the Vanilla Bean Noel body lotion is 75% off. (TBH, I would buy that in bulk.)

But all good things must come to an end, which means this sale doesn’t last forever. This year, the sale was launched on Dec. 26, and will go for a few weeks before it’s gone again on Jan. 17 at 5:59 a.m. ET. But don’t fret, because another semi-annual sale should be coming in a few months. If previous years are anything to go by, the next of the store’s two semi-annual sales typically takes place in June, meaning more delicious sales should return with the warm weather.