The Best Graduation Gifts Based On Their Major

Getting someone a graduation gift takes a little time and effort. You want it to commemorate all of their hard work, but also keep it personal enough that it will actually mean something to them. By sticking to a theme, you can achieve graduation gift-giving greatness and keep yourself focused as you put your friend or family member’s graduation gift together, whether it is something simple like a monogrammed coffee mug for their desk or slippers that they’ll never want to take off. See what we mean about staying focused?

By using their recently-earned degree or major, picking out a graduation gift gets a little easier. From accounting to education and pre-med to marketing, picking a gift based on their major means you’ll get them something that they might actually use. (Even if they end up never using their degree in their future career endeavors, whatever they might be, at least the gift has intention behind it.) Some literal, some unique, use these graduation gift ideas based on their major as inspiration as you look for the perfect little something for the college grads in your life.

business major Whether they’re off to intern on Wall Street or to start their own company, this candle will serve as a reminder to keep going even when the hours get long. See on 125 Candles

education major Every teacher needs a proper teacher bag to lug books and endless amounts of paper that need grading back and forth from school. This Adidas tote is super cute and has loads of storage, including a safe spot for a laptop. Your soon-to-be educator will thank you. See on Adidas

political science It’s not easy to major in all of the world’s problems. Gift your poli science friend this pretty Marimekka teapot so they can relax a little. See on Amazon

Marketing Major Help your friend keep all of her contacts and ideas together in this monogrammed leather journal. See on Papier

pre-med major If there’s one thing everyone knows about medical students, it’s that they don’t sleep. Help your friend get some shut-eye with this silk sleep mask. Available in tons of colors. See on Nordstrom

accounting major How cute is this little silver calculator necklace? It’s better than the 25 spreadsheets they currently have open, for sure. See on Etsy

psychology major This adorable pillow with the wheel of emotions will look great in your friend’s office or living room. In fact, now that we think of it, maybe everyone needs the emotional wheel on their couch. See on Amazon

Journalism major It’s likely that your friend majoring in journalism will spend a lot of time in coffee shops getting their writing career into action. These essentials will make them unstoppable. See on Amazon

computer science major Sure, you can get them a Stanley, but everyone has one of those. Gift your coder friend this top of the line coffee mug for late nights staring at the screen. See on Yeti

architecture major Your architect friend likely already has their favorite set of pencils, but these personalized, rainbow pencils will look so cute on their drafting table. See on Amazon