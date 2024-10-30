If you’re anything like me, holiday preparations begin as soon as summer ends — from September to December, I will be blasting “Santa Tell Me.” Luckily for us early winter lovers, Starbucks is already prepped to spread holiday joy this year, even if it’s still technically fall. Starbucks has just announced their upcoming collection of holiday cold cups and tumblers, aka the perfect way to celebrate the incoming colder days and cozy winter vibes. The collection even includes a brand new Starbucks holiday Stanley cup, too. Even if you’re not as holiday-inclined as I am, I’m sure you’ll be able to find an item perfect not just for your favorite beverage, but also to get you into the holiday spirit!

The drinkware collection will be released on Nov. 7 and will be available to purchase at a Starbucks near you. This drop also co-aligns with the release of Starbucks’ new holiday menu in stores. And if you want to get your holiday drink routine started now, their collection of ready-to-drink and packaged coffees and creamers for the holidays are now available in grocery stores.

The best thing about this collection is that these items are not only great for personal use, but will also make great stocking stuffers or presents for friends and family this season. They are available for a limited time, so it’s important to act fast. In the meantime, why not make a wishlist?