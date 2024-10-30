If you’re anything like me, holiday preparations begin as soon as summer ends — from September to December, I will be blasting “Santa Tell Me.” Luckily for us early winter lovers, Starbucks is already prepped to spread holiday joy this year, even if it’s still technically fall. Starbucks has just announced their upcoming collection of holiday cold cups and tumblers, aka the perfect way to celebrate the incoming colder days and cozy winter vibes. The collection even includes a brand new Starbucks holiday Stanley cup, too. Even if you’re not as holiday-inclined as I am, I’m sure you’ll be able to find an item perfect not just for your favorite beverage, but also to get you into the holiday spirit!
The drinkware collection will be released on Nov. 7 and will be available to purchase at a Starbucks near you. This drop also co-aligns with the release of Starbucks’ new holiday menu in stores. And if you want to get your holiday drink routine started now, their collection of ready-to-drink and packaged coffees and creamers for the holidays are now available in grocery stores.
The best thing about this collection is that these items are not only great for personal use, but will also make great stocking stuffers or presents for friends and family this season. They are available for a limited time, so it’s important to act fast. In the meantime, why not make a wishlist?
- Gemstone Cold Cup ($25) & Keychain ($13)
This is channeling all the icy vibes of winter and I’m obsessed. Available as either a 24-ounce cup or a keychain, this is an essential.
- Candy Twist Mug ($17)
The holidays are all about chilling out and relaxing, so take a moment to yourself this season by sipping your favorite drink in this festive mug.
- Luster Tumbler ($23)
This tumbler is shimmering and plaid. It’s bringing glam to all the classic wintery tropes, as well as to your day-to-day life. This is great for taking drinks on the go, and looking stylish as you do.
- Color Changing Pearl Hot Cup Set ($20)
This set of six is perfect for gifting to the entire friend group. I mean what’s cuter than matching cups with your besties? With unique designs and colors that change when hot liquid is added, you better keep at least one for yourself.
- Berry Pink Glitter Stanley Tumbler ($55)
This pink tumbler with gold accents is sure to brighten up any gray or cold day. Plus, holding 40 ounces, you’ll be able to fit any beverage no matter the size. We’re staying hydrated this winter!
- Red Studded Cold Cup ($30)
With crimson red studs, this cold cup will give you and your drink an edgy flare, perfect for winter and all year long, too. I mean, this is even giving me Halloween vibes!
- Jade Green Studded Tumbler ($23)
If anyone wanted to buy me a present this year, you found it. This tumbler is perfect for anyone on the go, and its green shade is giving me all the fir and pine vibes of winter!
- Pink Siren Scales Tumbler ($25)
This tumbler is great to bring not just your favorite drinks with you on the go, but also to add a pop of color to any winter day. Its pink scales are inspired by the iconic Starbucks siren logo, and will look gorgeous all winter long.
- Iridescent Glow-in-the-Dark Pearl Hot Cup ($4)
This hot cup is adorned with a super cute holly print in red, green, and white. And just when you thought it couldn’t get any cooler, it glows in the dark, too. Starbucks has outdone themselves.
- Navy Gemstone Cold Cup ($23) & Ornament ($13)
This navy geometric pattern is reminiscent of sapphire gemstones and, I guarantee, will look good no matter what season it is. It is available as a cold cup or an ornament. No matter what you choose, you can’t go wrong!
- Red Ribbed Tumbler ($23)
This bright red tumbler reminds me of Santa, holly, and literally everything wintry. With its ribbed detail, you’ll have a stylish and chic tumbler all season long.
- Striped Silicone Sleeve Tumbler ($30)
This tumbler is so minimalistic, and sure to get you many compliments this winter. Adorned with a silicone sleeve, you’ll never need to worry about burning your hands on your favorite drinks.