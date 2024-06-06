Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Peet’s Jumped On The Sparkling Coffee TikTok Trend In A *Very* Interesting Way

Get ready: Peet’s Coffee is ready to make your summer sparkle with three unique new beverages joining its menu. On June 5, the Bay Area-based coffee company unveiled three summer-inspired drinks, perfect for those on the move with internships, relaxing at home with family and friends, or enjoying some well-deserved beach time. 

The star of the show is the Sparkling Grapefruit Cold Brew, and let’s just say whoever is in charge of product development at Peet’s Coffee is probably Very Online. ICYMI, sparkling coffee drinks have been big on the internet lately, with TikTok food and beverage creators crafting their own versions of sparkling coffee at home — transforming Americanos, espressos, and lattes into bubbly concoctions, often with the help of a little sparkling water. Now, Peet’s Coffee has taken this trend and elevated it with its own twist. 

And if sparkling coffee just seems too out-there for you, Peet’s came up with two more bubbly bevvies that might interest you, as well: Sparkling Passion Fruit Black Tea and Sparkling Lemonade. So whether you’re a coffee or tea lover, Peet’s Coffee’s new beverages are sure to bring a bit of sparkle to your day.

Here’s the rundown on all three new drinks.

Peet’s Coffee’s Sparkling Grapefruit Cold Brew

This summer release adds a fruity fizz to a typical cold brew order.The combination of cold brew concentrate, Q CLUB SODA, and Ruby Red Grapefruit flavors creates a refreshing and photogenic beverage perfect for cooling down on a hot day — seriously,  look at that pink ombre and brown mix! 

Peet’s Coffee’s Sparkling Passion Fruit Black Tea

Tea lovers, this order is for you! This drink is your classic iced tea with a twist: The Bold Black Tea Concentrate, mixed with Q CLUB SODA and passion fruit puree, makes this a must-have for tea lovers looking for something refreshing.

Peet’s Coffee’s Sparkling Lemonade

I already know this will be my go-to Peet’s order anytime I head to the beach this summer. This classic drink — made with Peet’s lemonade and a sparkling addition of Q CLUB SODA — will make you go “ahh” after one cold sip. It’s a nice balance of sweet and tart, providing a nostalgic yet refreshing taste for summer.

Peet’s Coffee’s Peet’s National Best Friends Day Deal 

If you’re looking for a reason to try these new bevvies, Peet’s has the perfect opportunity. To mark the new launch and National Best Friends Day, from June 7 to 9, you and a friend can visit any Peet’s location and enjoy a Sparkling BOGO half-off deal. Prefer to share the love virtually? You can use the promotional link on the Peet’s website to send a $10 gift card to your friend and receive a $5 gift card for yourself.

So, gather your friends and head to Peet’s for a sparkling good time.

