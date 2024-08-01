This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

Do you volunteer with local organizations every week, or pick up litter around your campus anytime you see it? No matter what you do to make a difference in your community, CVS wants to hear about it. When you do, you’ll have a chance to be awarded $5,000 as a part of CVS’s Make Your Mark Scholarship.

ICYMI, CVS is more than just your fave place to buy snacks, get advice from helpful pharmacists, or browse affordable beauty products. CVS is also committed to making a lasting positive impact on future generations through its Beauty Unaltered initiative to promote a healthier self-image online along with taking strides to provide easier access to products and services that support women’s mental and physical well-being. This fall, CVS is partnering with Her Campus to award $5,000 scholarships to five college students who are just as motivated to give back and make a lasting impact in their communities

Are you someone who has left their unique mark for the greater good? Then you’re the perfect scholarship candidate! Here are the deets on how to apply for the Make Your Mark Scholarship!

Reflect On Your Community Impact

First, establish which community you’ve left (and continue to leave!) your unique mark on. Was it your community on campus, your local community in your college town, or the community you have back at home? Next, think about what you’ve done for them. Maybe you organize a blood drive with your sorority every year, or maybe you spearhead a beach cleanup at the end of the semester. Whatever you’ve done, jot it down in a journal with details so when it comes time to apply to the Make Your Mark Scholarship, you’ll be ready to submit your story.

Answer The Application Prompt

Writing your answer to the application will be easy since you’ve already reflected on how you’ve positively impacted your community and left your own unique mark. When telling your story, we recommend that you’re vulnerable, raw, and honest. We also suggest that you give background into why giving back is important to you, what leaving your unique mark means to you, and what else you plan on doing to continue to help your community in the future.

Submit a Video

In addition to answering the application prompt, you also have the option to submit a video. This isn’t a requirement, but is an opportunity to share a meaningful moment you had while leaving your unique mark or expand further on your prompt answer!

Make Your Mark Scholarship winners will be publicly announced this fall — but don’t wait to submit your application! Apply for the scholarship right now because submissions close on August 25th!

Here’s to all of those dedicated to leaving their unique mark within their local communities. Good luck!