Here Are 9 Juneteenth Events Happening On College Campuses Across The Country

Known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, Juneteenth is a federally observed holiday that is celebrated on June 19 every year. However, despite Juneteenth being a crucial historical moment and longest running African-American holiday, many across the nation are still unaware of the importance of this holiday, or how they can commemorate it — including many college students.

Juneteenth is in honor of June 19, 1865, which marks the true end of slavery in the U.S., as it was the day when news of the abolition of slavery finally reached Texas — two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation took effect. The holiday has long been observed by Black communities in the U.S. but it was only in 2021 that President Joe Biden signed a proclamation declaring Juneteenth to be observed as a federal holiday.

Despite the history behind Juneteenth not being taught in most K-12 school systems, there is still a way to bring awareness in the education system, and that’s through colleges! A matter of fact, there are numerous ways to celebrate Juneteenth — thanks in large part to campuses hosting events such as performances and panel discussions for students to partake in.

You can support and honor Juneteenth simply by showing up at these events. Here are a handful of Juneteenth 2024 events happening on college campuses to look forward to.

University of Minnesota

The University of Minnesota’s Office for Equity and Diversity will be hosting its third annual Juneteenth celebration on June 15. With free admission, this block party will feature Black vendors, speakers, workshops, drumlines, a petting zoo, free food, and so much more.

Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins Black Faculty and Staff Association (BFSA) will be hosting a “Lift Every Voice Buffet Brunch-Honoring Black Voices Through Time” on Jun. 21st to celebrate Juneteenth. This event will honor the past, present, and future of African Americans through student performances and a panel discussion.

Northeastern University

Northeastern’s African American Institute will be hosting a celebration on June 13 in honor of Juneteenth. This two-part event will start off with a hybrid educational panel, “Understanding Today’s Reparations Movement.” After the panel, there will be an outdoor celebration, which will include local Black-owned vendors, food trucks, and musical performances.

University of Central Florida

UCF’s Multicultural Student Center will be hosting an event called Echoes of Freedom: Sound Healing to celebrate Juneteenth. On June 19, students can immerse themselves in self-care and aromatherapy activities while paying tribute to the resilience of their ancestors.

Washington University St. Louis

Wash U will also be celebrating Juneteenth this year on June 15. Included in the school’s celebration will be a 5K morning run, afternoon vendor fair, and an evening celebration that will include performances.

Wiley University

On June 18 and 19, Wiley University will be celebrating Juneteenth by hosting an immersive film master class and film screening paired with a panel discussion.

Stanford University

From June 4 to June 19, Stanford University will be celebrating Juneteenth by hosting virtual and in-person events. Some events include a special film screening of “Rising: The Hall of Negro Life” and a quilt display by the African American Quilt Guild of Oakland.

Community College of Philadelphia

On June 18, the Community College of Philadelphia will also be celebrating Juneteenth by hosting a free lunch with African cuisines and other foods typically eaten on Juneteenth. Additionally, there will be a drum circle as well as free produce by Grady’s Community Garden.

Florida International University

From June 12-June 19, FIU will be hosting a series of events to honor Juneteenth, including the Nova Star Juneteenth Scholarship Competition, showcasing the NOVA court students who exemplify leadership, confidence, and a commitment to their community.