How I Found My Home Away From Home As An International Student

One of the scariest things you could probably do as a 17-year-old is leave home for what are deemed to be “the best four years of your life,” aka college. Everyone’s college experience is different, but we’re all determined to make it a positive one. Add leaving your home country behind to embark on that journey. It triples the stakes.

I’ll never forget sitting on the plane for my first flight from Belize to Savannah, Georgia. My parents sat beside me as I watched my home country grow smaller and smaller, becoming a memory of my childhood as the plane took off. After graduating high school, I was ready to start this next chapter of my life but while sitting on that flight, my nerves overshadowed the excitement I initially felt. I found myself questioning my decision. Would I make friends? How would this transition affect me in the long run? Was I really prepared? Would this all be worth it?

Spoiler alert: It was.

For the last five years, my journey as an international college student has been life-changing and the best thing I could’ve done for my future. My college town has become a second home and I’ve adored every second I’ve spent at my university. I’ve met great people, formed friendships that I know will surpass borders, and have built a network of support both professionally and personally. But sitting in my college apartment as a rising master’s of fine arts graduate, I remember all too well what it felt like to leave my country for the first time, from the trepidations that embraced me during that very first quarter to the feeling of pride as I figured out how to navigate U.S. customs like taxes.

If you find yourself sitting with those same questions and anxieties, I see you and I get you. Leaving your home country for college can be difficult, but it can also be rewarding. Here are some of the things I did that can help you bring home with you and find a home where you are.

Photo courtesy of Kaitlynne Rainne