How I Found My Home Away From Home As An International Student

One of the scariest things you could probably do as a 17-year-old is leave home for what are deemed to be “the best four years of your life,” aka college. Everyone’s college experience is different, but we’re all determined to make it a positive one. Add leaving your home country behind to embark on that journey. It triples the stakes.
I’ll never forget sitting on the plane for my first flight from Belize to Savannah, Georgia. My parents sat beside me as I watched my home country grow smaller and smaller, becoming a memory of my childhood as the plane took off. After graduating high school, I was ready to start this next chapter of my life but while sitting on that flight, my nerves overshadowed the excitement I initially felt. I found myself questioning my decision. Would I make friends? How would this transition affect me in the long run? Was I really prepared? Would this all be worth it?
Spoiler alert: It was.
For the last five years, my journey as an international college student has been life-changing and the best thing I could’ve done for my future. My college town has become a second home and I’ve adored every second I’ve spent at my university. I’ve met great people, formed friendships that I know will surpass borders, and have built a network of support both professionally and personally. But sitting in my college apartment as a rising master’s of fine arts graduate, I remember all too well what it felt like to leave my country for the first time, from the trepidations that embraced me during that very first quarter to the feeling of pride as I figured out how to navigate U.S. customs like taxes.
If you find yourself sitting with those same questions and anxieties, I see you and I get you. Leaving your home country for college can be difficult, but it can also be rewarding. Here are some of the things I did that can help you bring home with you and find a home where you are.
- Stay connected with family.
-
This may seem a little obvious, but staying in touch with my family has eased my homesickness tremendously. My family and I have a group chat where we text each other every day and video call almost every week to keep up with what’s happening in our lives. It’s been a huge help for me getting to hear their voices, to speak my dialect with them, and of course, to see my dogs.
Social media has also helped; my mom is my biggest champion on Instagram (thanks, Mom) and you can never go wrong sharing the latest TikTok meme for a family laugh. So, if you’re finding yourself missing home and your pets, break out the group chats.
- Cook your childhood favorites.
-
Food is one of the many things that can trigger memories and bring your childhood home to your current home. Especially if you grew up around various cultural dishes, you’re bound to miss them at college. From Big Pot on Thursdays to Sunday morning tacos and every other home-cooked dish in between, I missed my favorite meals from home.
If you live in an apartment, round up your friends and host a potluck night together. It’s a great opportunity to bond with your friends and share more about yourself and your heritage. Plus, if you live on campus, you and I know that a break from the dining hall goes a long way some nights.
- Become a part of your college town.
-
Coming to the U.S. for college is a huge decision and one you’ll want to make the most of. The easiest way to do so is to dive headfirst into your college town. And yes, I know it’s scary, especially if the town physically doesn’t resemble anything you’re used to. But trust me when I say that taking time to really explore your college town will change the game.
While living in Savannah, I’ve had the pleasure of enjoying many of the touristy things this little Southern city has to offer and I now feel like a local. Whether it’s going on different tours, trying new restaurants, spending afternoons cafe hopping, or wandering around the streets to find all the town’s hidden gems, you should definitely spend your weekends getting to know your college town.
- Join college clubs or academic groups.
-
Meeting people in college isn’t easy, and if you’re coming from a different background or have a language barrier, it’s an even harder process to navigate on your own. Luckily, many colleges have different groups and organizations that you can join. For example, for girls looking to have that sisterhood experience, joining a sorority is a great option to look into.
Some universities even have specific international student organizations that cater to specific ethnicities, like The University of Chicago’s Japanese Student Association or the Savannah College of Art and Design’s Island Vybz Caribbean Student Club.
I became a Resident Assistant in my first year of college and have worked in residence life since. I met my best friend through the program and some of my closest friends who’ve become family to me. If your college has an international student office/department, that’s also a great place for you to get connected to university resources that’ll help enhance your college experience and connect you with other students who share a similar background.
- Trust yourself.
-
Deciding to leave home and become an international student in a new country is a huge decision to make, I know. But you’re making this decision for a reason, and I know that it can be one of the best decisions you’ll make. The doors it can open for you and the experiences you’ll have are ones that future you will look back on fondly.
I look back at 17 year-old me and smile at her bravery. It is courageous to leave home so if you’re an international student now, keep going. If you’re feeling inclined to take that step, embrace it, with everything in you and welcome the nerves.