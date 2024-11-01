Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
20 “I Voted” Selfie Instagram Caption Ideas

The 2024 presidential election has been highly anticipated for months — years even — and the country is waiting with bated breath to find out who the next leader of the country will be. And finally, Election Day (Nov. 5, in case the date somehow isn’t burned into your brain) is right around the corner.

Look, voting is one of the most important civic duties someone can fulfill in the United States. It’s how we get to choose what our future looks like. And if you plan to vote — or already voted — you deserve to celebrate this momentous occasion! One great way to do this is by taking an “I Voted” selfie and posting it on social media. Not only does this commemorate this big moment in a public way that you can look back on for years to come, but it could also help inspire others to participate in the electoral process as well.

If you choose to post an “I Voted” pic, you’ll of course want a great caption to go along with it. So, below, check out 20 Instagram captions for your “I Voted” selfies.

(BTW, some states don’t allow you to take photos at your polling location, and others have outlawed posting ballot selfies. To be safe, consider just taking a selfie with your “I Voted” sticker after leaving your polling place.)

  1. Vote like you mean it!
  2. “Somewhere inside all of us is the power to change the world.” – Roald Dahl
  3. Here’s your reminder: Voting is free!
  4. Democracy is cute.
  5. Just voted. You should too.
  6. Your vote, your power.
  7. Every vote counts!
  8. Showed up, showed out 🗳
  9. The best way to protect the future is to create it.
  10.  “Every election is determined by the people who show up.” – Larry J. Sabato
  11. Your vote is your voice.
  12. The highlight of my Tuesday.
  13. I ❤️democracy
  14.  #civicpride!
  15. Here’s to progress.
  16. That just-voted glow 🌞
  17. Came for the sticker, stayed for democracy
  18. “The ballot is stronger than the bullet.” – Abraham Lincoln
  19. Vote with love ❤️
  20.  Hot people vote.

Bestie, do you *actually* know how to vote? We’ve got everything you need to make sure you’re fully prepared for Nov. 5. Visit HowToActuallyVote.com for a step-by-step guide to making your voting plan.

