In the few days since the world rang in the new year, tragedy has already struck several communities in 2025. As of Jan. 2, there were already two shootings reported in the new year: one outside a New York City nightclub that reportedly injured 10 people, and one in Montenegro in which a gunman reportedly killed 12 people. There have been other tragedies as well, including an attack in New Orleans in which a man drove his car into a crowd on Bourbon Street, reportedly killing 14 people and wounding dozens of others. This may seem like a lot of tragedies for a year that only just started, but unfortunately, this has become the norm: More than 488 shootings took place in the U.S. in 2024, and there were 24 confirmed weather or climate disaster events in the U.S. in the same year. The sobering fact is that tragic events have started to feel almost inevitable for many people living in the United States.

Understandably, many young people aren’t sure how to handle the feelings of hopelessness and despair that come with tragedy. This is especially true when tragedy hits close to home. You probably want to help heal your community — which can in turn help you heal yourself — but as a student, you may have limited money or resources to do so. Here are some ideas for getting involved.

Attend vigils, services, and other memorial events.

After a tragedy occurs, it’s common for the community to hold a vigil or community memorial service where community members come together to mourn, support one another, and pay their respects to the victims. Services like this are often held in a large public place, and sometimes there will also be spaces to leave flowers, artwork, or other memorial items.

Donate to a cause that will help victims and their families.

Some communities will start a fund to help victims and their families, using sites like GoFundMe. Even if you don’t have a lot of money to contribute, every little bit is significant in the wake of a tragedy. If you have some extra change, contributing to a good cause can help a victim or their family feel a little better. Based on the needs of those impacted, material items like blankets or canned goods may also be appreciated.

Join local organizations, or consider starting your own.

After a violent tragedy like a shooting, meeting up with a group of people who are also struggling and looking for community can help you feel less alone and start to come up with an action plan to effect change. Many communities across the country have their own chapters of orgs like March For Our Lives and Moms Demand Action. If your community doesn’t have a specific organization for the tragedy that occurred, you can also look into creating one yourself. Even if you put together a small group of a few people, having community and looking for future actions to take can be incredibly meaningful.

Take breaks and treat yourself kindly.

Experiencing a traumatic event can have major impacts on your physical and mental health, including issues with sleeping, anxiety, and depression. Even if you didn’t experience a tragedy firsthand, secondary trauma is a very real phenomenon that can affect anyone who was nearby where the tragedy occurred. It’s important in the aftermath of a tragedy to treat yourself with compassion. It’s also important to take breaks, even if you want to get involved in the community. Doom-scrolling social media or spending all of your time focused on the tragedy can lead to burnout or worsened mental health symptoms. Make sure you schedule time to take care of yourself and get plenty of rest so that you can show up as your best self to help your community recover.

No one expects tragedy to hit their community, and there is no perfect way to respond if it does. By simply being present for yourself and the people around you, you are supporting your community and showing your resilience.