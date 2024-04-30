BookTokers Are Having 24-Hour Readathons — Here’s How To Host Your Own

ICYMI: Reading is cool AF again. BookTok, Bookstagram, and even reading-specific media apps like Goodreads have all contributed to people finding these books they love — and connecting book lovers with buddies to read with. BookTok specifically has been a popular place for creatives to share their book recommendations for years. And now, BookTok has evolved to create new unique ways to enjoy your books — like with a 24-hour readathon.

Readathon videos have been taking the app by storm lately, and hashtags like #readathon and #readingvlog show that hundreds of people are taking the challenge, often with their book besties right alongside them. In a 24-hour readathon, you and your friends try to read as much as you possibly can in 24 hours without doing… well, pretty much anything else (except the necessities like eating, sleeping, and going to the bathroom, of course). Creators who do this challenge have different goals: Some want to see how many pages they can read; others want to stay off their phones and computers to unwind with a good book. Whatever the reason, if you’re feeling inspired by all the videos you’ve seen of these evetns, here are some tips for how to have a 24-hour readathon of your own.

1. Go book shopping right before you start.

You’re going to be doing a lot of reading, so you want to make sure you pick books that are interesting to you. Take a trip to Barnes & Noble or your favorite local bookstore and pick out a few books that will keep you interested for a full day. If you’re with friends, it could be fun to all choose the same book, or read a book that someone else has already read, so that you can discuss all the juicy plot points with one another.

2. Stock up on snacks

I’m not saying I recommend doing this, but if you plan on staying awake the entire 24 hours, you’ll probably need some nutrition (and maybe caffeine) to keep you going. Even if you plan on taking naps, everyone needs snacks! Take a trip to the grocery store and pick out food that’s already cooked or snacks that are already prepared so you don’t have to waste any time making food or drinks while you read.

3. Find a cozy space.

You’ll want to host your readathon in a place that is big enough for everyone in your group to be comfortable. You can stock your living room couch with pillows and blankets, or even find a space outside to sit in pool chairs or hammocks, as long as the weather is nice. Decorate the space so that it fits the mood — light candles, turn down the lighting, or stream calming instrumental music from your TV or computer to set the relaxing vibe for reading.

4. Schedule breaks.

You get to decide how intense your readathon is going to be: Do you want to read straight through a book for as long as you can, or take sporadic breaks every few hours? Decide what you want to do ahead of time, so you can set alarms and reminders for yourself when it’s time to stop resting and get back to reading.

5. Pick out comfy clothes to wear.

While reading, you’ll probably be spending a lot of time in the same sitting or lying down positions, so it’s important to pick clothes that will keep you comfortable for a long time. Also take into account if you’ll be doing anything else during the day. For example, if you want to go for a walk while listening to an audiobook, make sure you have sturdy walking shoes. Happy reading!