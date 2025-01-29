6 HillmanTok University TikTok Accounts To Follow To Find Free Courses For You

Grab your pens, laptops, journals, and books because class is now in session for HillmanTok University students! If you’ve been on TikTok recently, you’ve probably noticed a new trend. Black educators from all over the country are creating free courses on TikTok to teach students about various topics like finance, mental wellness, African American studies, and more. These courses are replicas of college classes, where the students have homework, participate in discussions in the comments, and are lectured weekly.

If your For You Page is filled with HillmanTok videos but unsure where to begin or what classes to take, here are a few suggestions for HillmanTok University TikTok accounts to follow. Get the low-down on classes, who teaches them, and how to learn more about HillmanTok University as a whole movement.

African American Studies: Dr. Barlow, @Afamstudies First, it’s important to know where HillmanTok University originated, the meaning behind its time, and who started the trend. The name Hillman University is a fictional HBCU from the popular ‘80s & ‘90s sitcom A Different World. The show revolved around the importance of Black education, leadership, and activism. The idea of HillmanTok University came from Dr. Barlow, who created a TikTok account called Intro to African American Studies. In the first video, which has gained over 3 million views, Dr. Barlow talks about the course, how it will be taught, what to expect, and more. Official TikTok Page: @hillmantokuniversity If you’re looking for more information on HillmanTok University, there is an official HillmanTok University TikTok page that you need to follow. The page HillmanTok University is run by its co-founder Kahsmiiic, who created the HillmanTok name and has since provided a ton of information about the digital school, including the official school colors (black, green, and red), the mascot (the Black Panther), the board of trustees, and more! So, if you’re interested in a quick rundown of HillmanTok, this is the page to follow. Gut Health 101: Ebony Coleman, @wellnessredefined Hillmantok offers multiple courses taught by professionals in their respective fields. One course taught by nurse practitioner Ebony Coleman is called Gut Health 101. In this course, Coleman teaches the basics of gut health, how your gut can help heal your body, and how to get your gut out of fight or flight mode through relaxation therapy. Baking 101: Professor Bundt Buddy, @Z_TheBundtBuddy Certified Bundt cake baker The Bundt Buddy teaches another course, and her class is none other than Intro to Baking 101. In this class, HillmanTok students can learn the basics of baking, with info on everything from simple cookie recipes to top-notch bundt cakes that are beginner-friendly. Trauma Healing: Roman Zanoni, @romanzanoni Leaning into more vital topics, Psychotherapy and Trauma Healing are taught by trauma healing specialist Roman Zanoni. In this course, students will learn how to heal their childhood trauma, as well as help others with their trauma, anxiety, depression, and more. Financial Literacy: Thurman Brooks, @thurman.brooks.cp Last but certainly not least is a class that we could all benefit from, and it’s none other than financial literacy. Certified public accountant Thurman Brooks teaches Financial Literacy 101. In his course, Brooks offers ways for students to keep track of their spending, learn how to save, invest, and more.

These are just a few classes that HillmanTok offers. If you would like to see more, scroll through the HillmanTok hashtag on TikTok and get ready for a full Spring 2025 schedule!