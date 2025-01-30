Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
We Have The Deets On How Nursing Students Can Win $5,000 For Their Education

Emily Murphy

From students focusing on becoming family nurse practitioners to students with dreams of caring for patients as a psychiatric nurse and every nursing career in between, we have exciting news for you! The 2025 CeraVe Future Nurses Scholarship application is officially open! 

For the fourth year in a row, CeraVe is hand-selecting hardworking and motivated nursing students to award $5,000 each to help with their education. Winners will also receive CeraVe skincare faves and custom Future Nurses swag!

To apply for this life-changing opportunity, hit the button below and answer the 250-word essay question, “What does nursing mean to you?” (Pro tip: Be vulnerable!) 

To add some extra flair to your application, we recommend submitting a video explaining what makes you passionate about nursing. We also love a humble brag, so show off those accomplishments!

Scholarship winners will be publicly announced on May 6, just in time for National Nurses Day. But don’t wait to submit your application! Apply for the scholarship right now because submissions close on Sunday, March 23rd, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST.

Here’s to all the dedicated nursing students! Good luck!

PS – check out some of our former winners below!

