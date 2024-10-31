First-Time Voters Are Turning A Grim Election Into An All-Out Celebration

Ready to make your voice heard this election? Then share your voting plan with us! When you do, you’ll be entered to win one of two $1,000 prizes. Don’t wait — the giveaway closes at 11:59 p.m. EST on Nov. 4! Terms and conditions apply.

Election Day is just around the corner, and everyone’s buzzing — but whether the buzz is from excitement or anxiety, it’s kind of hard to tell. I do think it’s safe to say that, for most first-time voters, it’s definitely a mix of both. Voting for the first time can be a bit nerve-wracking, as you’re navigating the polls and process for the first time. But it’s also fun! Whether you’re voting early, in-person on Election Day, or sending in an absentee ballot, there are so many things to be excited for: the “I Voted” sticker, the excitement on campus, election night parties, and just being able to participate in politics for the first time.

As a first-time voter, it may sound a bit weird to celebrate Election Day, especially given the tense climate of modern-day politics. However, I stand by the fact that your first time voting is a big occasion that should be commemorated. But how, exactly, should you celebrate? Well, Her Campus polled over 700 (and counting!) readers about their voting plans, and some of the ways they decided to celebrate are honestly amazing. Here’s how some of them are planning to make — or already made, if they voted early — their first-ever election experience special.

Voting with their family

For first time voters, it might be comforting to have your parents with you in the voting process and going to the polls. *So many* survey respondents actually said they plan to vote with their parents, which is such a nice alternative to the “canceling out my dad’s vote” trend that’s been going around TikTok. Plus, taking time to go home is a great opportunity to make a difference in your hometown, hang out with your family, do some laundry, and maybe even get some free food.

“This is my first time ever voting! I am planning on going back home to vote the day of on Tuesday! My parents are taking me out to lunch and then to vote!” – Nina*, Michigan

“I will be voting in person on Election Day with my dad! Since I’m 19, this is my first time voting in a presidential election, and I’m so glad to have my dad by my side. Our polling site is a 20-minute walk from our house, so we’re planning on having a pre-voting breakfast first, and at a.m., we’ll head down to our polling site and vote!” – *Lea, New York

“I am spending Halloween with my family and then voting early with my parents the next day! We are going to go early Friday morning and then have breakfast after. I’ve already got my outfit picked out.” – Elise*, Texas

“The second my ballot came in the mail, I went over it to see what I [wanted to] research deeper. I asked my parents to clarify certain phrases or words used, and also wrote tons of notes down in a journal. By doing this, it made me feel so confident when going to mail my ballot. My parents always tell me how lucky we are to have the right to voting, and so we all celebrated by getting ice cream.” – Meghan*, California

“I already voted! I requested a mail-in ballot (so did my parents) and we all voted together at the same time, looked up different things we were confused about together, and ate cookies. We put them in the mailbox and then tracked them online to make sure they got counted! (They did.)” – Nicole*, Ohio

“I filled out my mail-in ballot with my parents and boyfriend! We made a wine night out of it and each had compiled voter guides from our favorite organizations as well as mailers we had gotten! My dad walked them down to our post office the next day!” – Layla*, California

“I live at my college but my house is very close by, so I’m actually going to be spending the day with my dad! He’s picking me up in the morning for a pre-vote breakfast, and then we are going grocery shopping afterwards. I’m hoping I can finesse some free Dunkin’ or Starbucks out of him.” – Robin*, Pennsylvania

“This was my first time voting so I was very excited to do it and I am happy to be an active member in our democracy! My whole family went to the post office to turn in our ballots together!” – Tess*, Colorado

Making it a date

New date idea: Grab your S.O. and head to the polls! Yes, voting is personal, but that doesn’t mean you have to go into it alone. Going to the polls together is a healthy way to test a relationship, help each other out with staying informed on candidates, and making sure you both are practicing your civic duty. You and your partner can even prepare beforehand to make sure you both are ready to cast your ballots.

“This morning my boyfriend and I went to the library and voted together. It was both of our first times voting, so it was very exciting to exercise our rights. I put my sticker on my bookshelf for the world to see.” – Luna*, Florida

“My boyfriend and I went through all the candidates and props beforehand, and did our research on them before making informed voting decisions that are best [suited] for our health and safety — as well as the health, safety and freedom of our loved ones.” – Kate*, Arizona

“I am hitting the polls on Election Day after a brunch date with my boyfriend. Can’t wait to vote for my first presidential election!” Becca*, Pennsylvania

Getting a meal or sweet treat

Election Day can be exhausting, from waiting in the poll lines to dealing with all your nerves. So, as Tom Haverford in Parks and Recreation says, “Treat yo’ self!” Get a fun drink, a little treat, and do all the fun self-care stuff that you put off until the weekend to do.

“My two best friends and I actually voted early, and we couldn’t resist posting our ‘I Voted’ sticker selfies on IG to mark the moment! It was so exciting for our first time voting, and we celebrated afterward with a cute lunch and some treats. We wanted to make it a memorable experience and definitely made the most of it!” – Brenda* Florida

“We slapped on our ‘I voted!’ stickers, got frozen yogurt, and visited plenty of thrift stores.” – Hannah*, Texas

“My friend and I went to lunch to thoroughly discuss all of the proposed amendments, candidates, and their policies, and look over sample ballots so we would be fully prepared.” – Bella*, Florida

“I already voted with one of my best friends! It was my first time voting. We went after we grabbed breakfast and coffee.” – Beth*, North Carolina

Attending on-campus events

Voting is a personal experience, but that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate it before or after. Many college student orgs host events to encourage students to vote. These events are especially helpful for first-time voters to have fun, celebrate, and share their excitement for their first Election Day. Being part of a community can help alleviate the stress that comes with Election Day and politics, so take some friends along to go with you to the polls, or if you’re part of a Greek life community, coordinate with your sisters to go vote together.

“[My school] had a ‘party to the polls’ event where we had a sober party to celebrate voting with snacks, food and DJs, and then we all walked over to the polls with a band. It was my first time being able to vote, so it was very fun!” – Natalie*, Pennsylvania

“My university offers a ‘Walk Over’ where the sororities will all walk over to the polls … I think it’s a great reminder of sisterhood and the bonds that we have as women as we go make change for our futures. I find it inspiring and cannot wait to partake — especially since this is my first time voting!” – Catherine*, Missouri

Posting voting pics

I know selfies are so 2016, but for Election Day, they are so back in. Celebrities like Billie Eilish are already posting about their voting experience, and encouraging their fans to go out and vote. Posting is a great way to show off that famous “I Voted” sticker too, which many new voters are excited for.

“I am finally of age and I’m super excited to vote as well as getting my ‘I Voted’ sticker.” – Susan*, New Jersey

“I plan to get a ‘I Voted’ sticker for the vibes and I also want to post it on my Instagram story,” Melanie*, Texas

“Hitting the polls after chem lab with my best friends here! I’ll be posting on my Story with my ‘I Voted’ sticker for the first time ever in a presidential election!” — Jules*, Pennsylvania

“I had to have a mail-in ballot, but I’m a first time voter so I’m excited to take lots of pics to commemorate the day!” – June*, Florida

“I cannot wait to post an ‘I Voted’ sticker selfie on my story and encourage my friends and online community to drop by the [polls].” – Penelope*, Georgia

*Names have been changed.

