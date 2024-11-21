As autumn comes to a close and the temperature outside continues to drop, there’s nothing that many of us crave more than warmth and comfort. Classically, the three best places to find that warmth and comfort are through friends, family, and, of course, food. And that’s great timing, because Thanksgiving season is upon us.

When you’re in college, however, the coziness that comes with Thanksgiving season might be a little harder to find. Whether that’s because the days getting shorter, finals are approaching, family lives far away, or even just that you’re cooped up in a boring and uncomfortable dorm room, enjoying Thanksgiving season while in college can be difficult. Thanksgiving is a time to remember what you do have, though — and that’s where Friendsgiving comes in. Friendsgiving is a great way to get into the holiday spirit and practice gratitude for the life you have with the people who are around you. It’s also a great opportunity to eat great food!

Friendsgiving is typically a potluck-style event, so if you’re invited to one, you’re probably on the hook to bring something with you. If you live in a dorm with limited kitchen access, that might seem stressful, but trust me, it’s not impossible. If you’re in need of recipes for your home-away-from-home Friendsgiving celebration, look no further. These dorm-friendly Friendsgiving recipe ideas, inspired by TikTok, might not be as elaborate as a Thanksgiving turkey or your mom’s secret pumpkin pie recipe, but they’re sure to impress all the same.

Garlic Bread

Garlic bread is a quick and easy recipe you could easily recreate with a microwave or air fryer. Always a crowd pleaser, it’s sure to be a popular dish at whatever Friendsgiving you attend.

Cinnamon Apples

Such a fun and sweet fall treat! Even if you don’t have an air fryer, coating some apple slices with cinnamon sugar and caramel is a delicious and simple way to contribute to the Friendsgiving table.

Monkey Bread

@doctorbowl RECIPE BELOW 👇🏽 MICROWAVE MONKEY BREAD If you want chunks of sweet gooey dough, covered in Lotus Biscoff, then you NEED to save this recipe!! All you need is 5 ingredients, 5 minutes to prep and 30 seconds to devour. Enjoy! DB x INGREDIENTS ▪️1/2 cup self-raising flour ▪️4 tbsp yoghurt ▪️1 tbsp sugar ▪️1 tsp cinnamon ▪️2 tbsp lotus Biscoff spread, melted* If you don’t have Biscoff, you can try peanut butter mixed with maple syrup or nutella. METHOD ▪️Mix the flour and yoghurt together until you get a dough. If too wet slowly add more flour, if too dry slowly add some more yoghurt ▪️slice the dough into 8 pieces and roll into balls ▪️In a small bowl, mix the sugar and cinnamon together. Roll each bowl into the cinnamon sugar mixture. ▪️Place balls in a small microwaveable bowl. Pour over melted lotus Biscoff spread*. ▪️Microwave for 1 minute (the power was 1000w, so you may need longer depending on power) #monkeybread #singleserve #cinnamon #vegandesserts #easyrecipes #quickdessert ♬ Pretty (Sped Up) – MEYY

With a microwave, some flour, yogurt, cinnamon, a spread of your choosing, and a dream, you can make this delicious monkey bread in under 10 minutes. Duplicate the recipe as many times as you need to for Friendsgiving, or just keep this single-serving recipe for yourself. I wouldn’t judge.

Caramel Apple Grapes

@spreadthegrub CARAMEL APPLE GRAPES 🍏 How cute are these viral caramel apple grapes?! They are a perfect fall snack & would be so cute to serve at a Halloween party! They’re much easier to eat than the traditional caramel apples and the grapes go surprisingly well with the nuts! To make them place a bamboo skewer in the center of the grape and dip into caramel, then cover with chopped peanuts or chopped nuts. I used @waldenfarms_usaofficial caramel dipping sauce for a healthier swap & they were just as good! Follow for more easy & delicious recipes! #falltreats #caramelapples #viralfood #easyfood #easyrecipes #halloweenfood ♬ Halloween – KenZie DarkStar

These are easy, delicious, and, frankly, adorable. They’re sure to impress everyone at the Friendsgiving table.

Tiramisu

If you’re looking for a (seemingly) fancier recipe for a fraction of the effort, look no further. Dorm-friendly tiramisu is a Friendsgiving dream!

Caprese Salad

Though this one is less of a classic fall recipe, it’s sure to be a fan-favorite regardless. Plus, it’s super easy to make.

Cinnamon Rolls

Here’s another classic to make your Friendsgiving feel just as warm and fuzzy as your traditional meal at home. Though this one isn’t necessarily as “homemade” as some of the other options, it’s a recipe that people will certainly love.

Apple Bark

This one is so simple — just thinly slice an apple, cover it with chocolatey, peanut buttery goodness, and slice up some almonds (unless one of your Friendsgiving guests is allergic — send out a poll beforehand). The people will love this festive snack.

Charcuterie Board

@valeriajacobs Finding any excuse to make one of these 🧀 I linked this exact board and a few similar options on my LTK. Thank you for the inspo @thekwendyhome ❤️ ♬ Gymnopedie No 1 – EmilNilssonMusic

Finally, here’s an option to show off not just your great taste, but also your creativity! If you’re not into microwaving, freezing, or air-frying, this one’s for you. Just throw your favorite cheeses, crackers, spreads, and any other snacks onto a plate or cutting board, and arrange them however your heart desires!