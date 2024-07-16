Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The Best Amazon Prime Day Deal For College Students Is More Than 50% Off RN

Maria Serra

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you'll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Whether you’re ready for it or not, back-to-school season is almost here. No matter if you’re stepping onto campus for the first time as a wide-eyed freshman or are a seasoned senior who is absolutely itching to get your cap and gown already, it’s time to stock up on some university necessities. Of course, there is no better time than Amazon Prime Day to get all your decor, bedding, kitchen, and beauty essentials in one go. From July 16-17, you can grab everything from cozy new comforters and name-brand beauty products all the way to mini kitchen appliances and cute activewear sets. 

Of course, if you’re ready to level up your study game, you may be on the hunt for some sweet new tech deals to add to the top of your Amazon Wish List. Sure, there are fabulous discounts on iPads ($299), Samsung Galaxy cell phones (​​$1069.99), and VIZIO televisions ($449.99), but one deal is so unimaginably amazing that you do not want to miss it. 

What is the best Amazon Prime Day Deal for college students?

We scoured Amazon to find *the* deal of all deals if you’re heading back to campus this fall and found what we consider one of the best deals you can get this year. If you’re looking to invest in a good pair of wireless headphones, the time is now, bestie. Specifically, it’s time to get your hands on a pair of these super luxurious Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones.

Photo via Beats/Amazon

Normally retailing for a whopping $349.99, these headphones are on sale for just $169.99! That’s more than 50% off. You def won’t find a better deal anywhere else ahead of your first class.

Not only are these comfortable, stylish, and sure to match your overall vibe, but they will block out any surrounding sounds in the library, your dorm room, the cafeteria, and beyond. Luckily, if you are always on the go, these Beats last for up to 40 hours before needing another charge.

If white “Sandstone” isn’t your preferred headphone color, don’t worry for even a second. The same perfect deal applies to Beats Studio Pros in black, navy blue, and brown.

Where to buy Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones

