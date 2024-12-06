If you’ve been dreaming of traveling home for the holidays, or even escaping to a new destination this winter, Amazon and StudentUniverse may have your golden ticket. The two companies have collaborated to offer a jaw-dropping promotion in the form of a $25 flight deal.

For this deal — which begins Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. EST, and will run until Dec.14 at 2 a.m. EST — Amazon and StudentUniverse will offer a total of 5,000 plane tickets for just $25 each. These aren’t just gimmicky fares, either — they’re real flights! However, there are only 1,000 tickets available each day during the promotion. This means you’ll need to act fast and be prepared to book as soon as the deal opens each day.

Holiday travel can feel like you’re selling a kidney to book a round-trip ticket. But with this $25 deal, students like us can finally afford to travel, without maxing out a credit card. This $25 flight deal is the kind of opportunity that makes you believe in miracles — or at least the power of a good sale. Whether you’re flying home, jetting off to a new adventure, or planning a chaotic cross-country tour, this deal could be your ticket to holiday travel happiness.

So, set your alarms, prep your plans, and channel your inner travel influencer. Here’s everything you need to know about snagging one of these ultra-cheap flights and making your holiday season unforgettable.

How To Score Amazon & StudentUniverse’s $25 Flight Deal

Enroll in Amazon for Young Adults: This discounted membership program, formerly known as Amazon Prime Student, is available for students and young adults aged 18-24. You can sign up at Amazon for Young Adults. Create a free StudentUniverse account: This is required to book your flight. Users can create an account at StudentUniverse. Visit the deal page to book your flight: Starting at 1 p.m. EST on Monday, Dec. 9, and throughout the promotion, head to amazon.com/25flights to check for available tickets.

Plus, a few reminders: With limited tickets available daily, it’s first-come, first-serve. So, to boost your chances of scoring a flight, preparation is key. Create your StudentUniverse account in advance and preload your payment information to save precious seconds during checkout. Have a list of destinations and travel dates ready so you can book quickly — this is no time for hesitation.

Also, if you miss out on the first day, don’t give up! Persistence is essential, and trying again on the following days could pay off. Remember, patience isn’t just a virtue; it could be the secret to scoring these $25 flights.