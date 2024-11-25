This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

One thing about me? I live for a good deal, whether it’s on clothing, food, entertainment, or literally anything else. Nothing gives me a bigger rush than finding that thing I’ve been looking for on major sale. But I’m no gatekeeper — I also love yapping about all the deals I discover. (Trust me, I will *never* leave you hanging when you ask where I got something I’m wearing.)

So, naturally, when I discovered all of the amazing deals and perks you can unlock with a Prime membership, I was shook to my core. From travel discounts to free food delivery memberships, there are so many ways to level up your day (and your budget) with Prime. The best part? If you’re 18 to 24 or a current college student, you can try Prime for young adults with a six-month trial for $0, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year. That’s over 50% in savings, which is huge in my book.

Ready to discover everything Prime has to offer? Let’s dive into the deals you didn’t know you needed.

1. Unlock Fast, Free Shipping On Amazon Orders

I don’t know about you, but whenever I shop online (which, I’ll admit, is often), I want my package to arrive immediately after I click “purchase.” And while instant delivery isn’t a thing just yet, Prime shipping is faster than ever before. You can get millions of items delivered with FREE Two-Day, One-Day, and even Same-Day Delivery in select areas. So, the next time you realize you ran out of your favorite cleanser or need a last-minute fit for a theme party, Prime has you covered.

2. Get A Lil’ Treat With Grubhub+

We’ve all been there. You’re hanging in your room when suddenly, it hits you: the need for a little treat. Luckily, you don’t have to trudge all the way to the dining hall or bribe your roomie to let you steal from her snack stash. When you sign up for a Prime membership, you’ll unlock access to FREE Grubhub+, so you can get your food delivered right to your door while enjoying unlimited $0 delivery fees, exclusive savings, and more.

3. Snag Exclusive Deals On Thousands Of Products

For my fellow deal lovers, a Prime membership is the ultimate hack. Not only will you be able to take advantage of tens of thousands of deals every day, but you’ll also get exclusive perks, like early access to Lightning Deals before anyone else. And you can’t forget shopping events like Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days (which are basically holidays in my mind). Whether you need a birthday gift for your BFF or some new decor for your dorm, Prime will help you find exactly what you’re looking for at an affordable price.

4. Binge-Watch Your Fave Shows & Movies On Prime Video

In the mood for a cozy night in this winter break? From viral movies like The Idea of You to epic fantasy series like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a Prime membership gives you access to thousands of popular movies and TV shows (including exclusive Amazon Originals) on Prime Video, all at no extra cost. Plus, you can watch at home or on the go with practically any device – perfect for entertaining yourself on your flight home or hosting a movie night with your hometown besties.

5. Save On Your Next Vacay With StudentUniverse

Travel girlies, this one’s for you. If you’re 18 to 24 years old or a college student, your Prime for young adults membership will score you major savings on all things travel with StudentUniverse. We’re talking up to 10% off already discounted flights, 10% back on hotels as an Amazon Gift Card after your trip, and free premium customer support every time you book.

6. Add To Your TBR With Prime Reading

Trying to hit your reading goal by the end of the year? Prime can help you spend more time tackling your TBR, and less time scouring bookstore shelves. Your membership includes Prime Reading, which gives you unlimited access to a rotating selection of thousands of eBooks, popular magazines, comics, and audiobooks. You can even find a variety of Amazon Original Stories — exclusive, short reads from bestselling authors that are perfect for binging in one sitting.

7. Get Your Game On With Prime Gaming

Whether you’re a cozy gamer or all about the competition, Prime makes gaming *so* much better. With Prime Gaming, you can download, play, and keep full PC games, support your favorite streamer with a Twitch channel subscription, and more. The best part? It’s all FREE with your Prime membership!

Do these Prime benefits have you as shook as I am? Run, don’t walk, to sign up for your six-month trial of Prime for young adults for $0 and try them all for yourself!