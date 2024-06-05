7 Father’s Day Gifts Dad Will Love

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Why is it that dad’s are so famously hard to shop for? It seems like every Father’s Day gifts list is the same as the next, assuming that all dads just so happen to golf, wear ties, and drink vintage bourbon. And grill, we can’t forget that either. It’s mildly amusing that in reality, a lot of dads do in fact do all or some of those things, but most also do not. Which makes shopping for a perfect Father’s Day gift a feat each year.

But dad’s are not all the same! Still, unless they have a particular favorite hobby or tickets to his face baseball team just aren’t enough, finding a gift they’ll actually enjoy can be hard. The trick is to not get too bogged down in the men’s gifting tropes and treat it just like any other gifting holiday: you want to get them something they wouldn’t treat themselves to normally, something that makes them feel special and shows you care without being too generic.

No matter what your dad is into or what your relationship is with them, these gifts all have a little swagger to them and can be great jumping off points if you want to involve our siblings and other loved ones for a little Father’s Day treat. There are no ties on this list, but a ton of great ideas for making your pops feel as special as they’ve made you feel over the years.

bombas slippers These round slippers look a little goofy, but they are so comfortable, it doesn’t matter. Treat your dad to these pillowy slips this year. See on Bombas

coach gift set Sure, a wallet might seem lame, but this 3-piece wallet gift set will make your pops feel like a true gent. There are two wallet sizes and a key fob, complete with a valet release. There are also similar sets with belts, too, in both black and brown. See on Coach

yeti cooler bag If your dad is the outdoorsy type, this Yeti cooler bag is worth the $150 price tag. Plus, it comes in a ton of colors so you can dress his cooler game up a little bit. See on Yeti

Harry’s starter set If your dad is still using bar soap on his face (the horror!) get him a Harry’s set to up his skincare game. Then maybe he’ll see why you waste, er, spend, all your disposable income on creams and serums. See on Harry’s

new balance 574 If you’re going to wear a dad shoe, at least make it a cool and classic dad shoe. See on New Balance

Beer Making Kit Is your dad into tinkering and drinking? This DIY brew kit is simple to use and will entertain the old man all summer. Just brace yourself for the results come the next holiday season. See on Williams & Sonoma