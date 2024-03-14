Larry fans, move over — a new 1D bromance is taking the stage, and it’s more fiery than ever.

In a brand new Hot Ones interview that dropped on March 14, Zayn Malik blessed us with 21 minutes of his humility, humor, and hotness. He chatted about his signature dish (tandoori chicken), his love for comic books, and his proudest moment — growing a watermelon (obviously). If that wasn’t enough to fall in love, the internet is losing its mind over a heroic moment he recalled from his 1D days.

Hot Ones host Sean Evans asked Zayn about the worst technical difficulty he’s endured while performing live. Zayn shared he was lucky enough to have never personally experienced a major mishap, but he did prevent fellow bandmate, Harry Styles, from a pyrotechnic disaster. And most importantly, protected Harry’s gorgeous 2016 locks from being burnt to a crisp.

Zayn recalled the moment it went down during a concert when he spotted Harry, with a towel over his head, walking directly into a flaming pyro. “He didn’t see that the pyro was there,” Zayn told Evans. “So you see me like run from one side of the stage and just push him out of the way. And the pyro kind of like explodes in front of his face. That was really dangerous,” he said.

In an act of heroism, Zayn showed Harry there was, actually, more than one direction to walk in. Haha, see what I did there!

And, if there’s one thing to thank Gen Z for in the matter, it’s that we’ll ensure not a single second of a concert goes unrecorded. So, take a look at the moment when sparks flew.

Zayn is a father, musician, and watermelon grower, but now we can officially add firefighter to the list of his endless accomplishments. Oh, and he’s aware of how heroic the moment looks. “It’s actually amazing, cause it makes me look great,” Zayn told Evans. At least he knows that he has us all in a chokehold.

I know Harry is a man of few words when it comes to interviews, but, I’ll be waiting patiently to hear his perspective of the event. I need to know how deep the Zarry lore runs. But, for now, I’ll be coddling myself with YouTube compilations of their best moments together. This moment certainly makes the list.