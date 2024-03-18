The ‘Young Royals’ Season 3 Finale Has Twitter In Shambles & Rightfully So

Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Young Royals Season 3 follow. Young Royals fans, how are we feeling after that finale? As if this season wasn’t emotional enough, the series finale was a rollercoaster of emotions, one that thankfully had a happy ending.

The final episode of Season 3 didn’t start out too hot. Wilhelm and Simon found themselves in a dark place once again, and it didn’t seem like Wilmon (Wilhelm and Simon) would be much of a possibility anymore. Wilhelm confided in Felice about the breakup blues while Simon refused to go to school, and even contemplated moving so he did not have to see Wilhelm.

The Board of Education ruled that Hillerska had to shut its gates at the end of the term, meaning the possibility of Wilhelm only drifted. However, things started to have more of a positive change after the two ran into each other in the library and both confessed that they were struggling with the breakup. The two end up going to a party together that night where they reminisce on their love. However, the next morning, after skinning-dipping together, Simon swam away, and fans thought they were over.

However, Simon sent Wilhelm an MP3 of the birthday song he wrote for him. It was a declaration of his undying love for him. Gosh. Fast forward to graduation day when the school announced that it would appeal the closure decision. Wilhelm thanked Simon for the song, and t they had a heartbreaking goodbye. But, their story didn’t end there. Thank God.

Everything quickly changed when Wilhelm declared his independence from the crown, and in cheesy rom-com fashion, jumped out of his parents’ car and ran after Simon. However, Wilhelm couldn’t keep up with the car, so fans thought that was the end of Wilmon forever, but that wasn’t the case. There was actually a happy ending for these two!

The car stopped, and Simon stepped out, and the two kissed and cried as they expressed their love for one another. It was literally precious.

This moment had me in tears, and I’m not the only one who feels this way.

Young Royals finale had me sobbing and shaking entirely. What a beautiful ending 👑😭❤️

Seeing Wilhelm and Simon finally get a happy ending was everything I needed and more. Love wins always!